Deadpool & Wolverine has gotten its official rating description, and it is exactly what everyone thought it would be.

Included in that everyone is Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson (Deadpool), who accurately joked about what the rating would be in the Marvel movie's Disney+ trailer.

Interestingly, the accurate prediction is actually a censored version of the real line from the movie's first trailer back in February, wherein Wade says, "Pegging isn't new for me, friendo. But it is for Disney."

Deadpool & Wolverine Official Rating Designation

Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine is officially — and unsurprisingly — rated R, according to filmratings.com.

The full listing says that it is "Rated R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore and sexual references."

This is unsurprising for several reasons, even beyond the Disney+ trailer. First, both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 had extremely similar ratings and listings to Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool's rating is made different from the others by its inclusion of "graphic nudity" as a reason behind the rating. Also, instead of "sexual references" like the other two are listed as having, Deadpool has "sexual content."

Deadpool: Rated R for strong violence and language throughout, sexual content and graphic nudity.

Deadpool 2 is unique from the other two with its addition of "brief drug material."

Deadpool 2: Rated R for strong violence and language throughout, sexual references and brief drug material.

Then, there's the Wolverine half of the title. Logan was also R-rated, in its case "for strong brutal violence and language throughout, and for brief nudity." This all aligns fairly closely with the Deadpool & Wolverine listing.

How Violent Will Deadpool 3 Be?

"Strong bloody violence" could honestly be a tagline for any Deadpool story — movie, or comic.

Real Deadpool comic titles include Deadpool: Bad Blood, Deadpool: Badder Blood, and Deadpool: Black, White & Blood. If someone said there was a comic called "Deadpool: Strong Bloody Violence," most fans would likely not even bat an eye.

As such, the standard gamut of blood and dismemberment is to be expected. In fact, there was also a set leak back in December which shows what seems to be a decapitation.

Further, adult humor is par for the course with Deadpool — he is called the "Merc with a Mouth," after all. The trailers alone have jokes like the aforementioned "pegging" line, and those are just the trailers.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen on July 26, when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters.

