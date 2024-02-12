Deadpool 3 (Deadpool and Wolverine): Who Is Pyro? Marvel X-Men Hero Return Explained

Deadpool 3's long-awaited first trailer highlighted the return of Pyro, an X-Men character who has not been seen in the Marvel universe for nearly two decades.

Marvel Studios' first movie fully centered on the X-Men will bring back some major players from the Fox universe, with arguably the biggest name of that group being Hugh Jackman in his comeback as Wolverine.

A rumored synopsis for the threequel had even teased the idea of Deadpool rewriting the entire history of the MCU upon his official introduction with the film finally bringing two major movie universes together.

Deadpool 3's Pyro Return Explained

In the first full trailer for Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, Aaron Stanford made a surprise return as the fire-powered mutant Pyro.

Standford's returning character is only seen for a few frames as he exclaims "God, I love this part!" while Ryan Reynolds' titular antihero dives into his first-ever MCU action sequences.

Aaron Stanford, Pyro, Deadpool 3
Marvel Studios

After making a minor appearance in 2000's X-Men, he returned to play a bigger role in both 2003's X2: The Last Stand and 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, serving as an antagonist alongside Magneto in the third film.

Aaron Stanford, Pyro, X-Men: The Last Stand
20th Century Fox

At the end of X-Men: The Last Stand, Pyro was defeated by Iceman when he had his hands frozen and got knocked out by a headbutt.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct, Sanford slyly teased that he would be open to a comeback weeks before this trailer released, saying he would "have to think about it" when asked about a possible comeback:

"I'd have to think about it. You know, it's a character that, I've been there and done that. I quite enjoyed it. And I still have many, many fond memories and a lot of lasting friendships from those experiences... I don't know, man. It's an intriguing question. I would have to consider it."

The full trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

