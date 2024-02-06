X-Men Star Aaron Stanford Addresses Marvel Return Prospects (Exclusive)

Aaron Stanford - yet another member of the Twentieth Century Fox Marvel X-Men films revealed if he would like to make his return as Pyro in a future MCU movie.

Next year’s sole Marvel Studios movie is Deadpool 3, which will not only feature the first MCU appearance of Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson but also Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. To add to that, other mutants like Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukon are confirmed to return in some fashion as well.

Given the Multiversal elements of the upcoming threequel, many are expecting other big X-Men characters to show up for the big blockbuster outing.

Will Aaron Stanford Return as Pyro in the MCU?

While speaking exclusively to The Direct's Russ Milheim about his new Paramount+ movie Finestkind, X2: X-Men United star Aaron Stanford revealed if he would be interested in returning to his role of Pyro in the MCU.

The actor first portrayed the villain in the 2003 sequel, going on to play a part in X-Men: The Last Stand as well.

In contemplating a hypothetical return, Stanford admitted "[he would] have to think about it," while also saying he thinks has "been there and done that" with the character:

"I'd have to think about it. You know, it's a character that, I've been there and done that. I quite enjoyed it. And I still have many, many fond memories and a lot of lasting friendships from those experiences... I don't know, man. It's an intriguing question. I would have to consider it."

Where Could Pyro Show Up in the MCU?

With Deadpool 3 almost certainly being a Multiversal extravaganza, a brief appearance from Aaron Stanford’s Pyro could make a lot of sense. Though, it would likely be no more than a fleeting cameo if it were to happen.

After all, many think James Marsden’s Cyclops and Halle Berry’s Storm will be showing up alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. If they are there, then the odds are some of their villains would still be around.

If it does not occur in Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming MCU movie, then there is always Avengers: Secret Wars. Another way Pyro could return is by causing trouble for Monica Rambeau, who is currently stuck in a universe filled with X-Men.

It does not seem like Stanford is itching to return to the role the first time—which works out, as not only is a brief appearance more likely, but eventually, the MCU will almost certainly be getting a fresh take on Pyro.

Aaron Stanford’s Finestkind is now streaming on Paramount+.

