Deadpool 3's Major Multiverse Connections Teased by New Report

New rumors surfaced that point towards some key connections between Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 and the Multiverse itself.

Many were quick to suspect that Ryan Reynold’s third movie would have ties to the ever-expanding Multiverse. Not only is the leading character seemingly the same Merc as the one in Fox’s X-Men Universe, but the project also co-stars Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine—someone who died at the of Logan.

Adding to it all, a previous rumor claimed that there would be some major Loki connections in the film, including the appearance of both Mobius and the TVA.

With just that little bit of information, Deadpool 3’s importance within the MCU has skyrocketed.

Deadpool 3 Meets the MCU Multiverse

While speaking on the Cosmic Circle Podcast, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez revealed some new details about Ryan Reynold's upcoming Deadpool 3.

Perez indicated that the MCU's Multiverse will "crack open" in Deadpool 3 while making it clear how the character of Deadpool "is going to be an integral part of the MCU” moving forward in the Multiversal Saga.

“If you had to ask me at what point do I think the Multiverse is going to crack open... The Multiverse isn’t going to become a plot point that’s going to affect everyone in the MCU until we reach 'Deadpool [3]'... Moving forward, Deadpool is going to be an integral part of the MCU, but you’re not really gonna see much about him up until maybe like 'Deadpool 3.'"

The insider continued, noting that the “Multiverse isn’t going to really kick into full effect” until Deadpool 3, though be made sure to note that there will still be “individual stories moving forward:”

“There’s still going to be individual stories moving forward, and there’s going to be diverse plot points all around, but the Multiverse isn’t going to really kick into full effect, or it’s going to be the main storyline here on out until 'Deadpool 3,' because after 'Deadpool 3,' everything’s going to be like Multiverse story, Multiverse story, Multiverse story, from there on forward."

What Exactly Will Deadpool 3 Look Like?

Deadpool 3 has been a mystery for fans ever since its MCU status became clear.

Assuming the storyline truly is a continuation of the first and second films, how is Deadpool going to make his way into the MCU? Would it just happen suddenly and only get called out in Wade’s classic meta-commentary ways?

It looks like Marvel Studios certainly had much higher ambitions for the character in their slate. It’s also great for them to so quickly loop Deadpool into the MCU while giving him narrative importance right off the bat.

But there’s still the why and how (and who) of it all—something many fans have speculated about.

A common theory is that this upcoming third project will be a loose adaptation of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe. In this case, the universe in question would be the one that formerly hosted all the Fox-owned characters.

Other fans have gone even further with their predictions, theorizing that Wade Wilson could be responsible for bringing mutants into the MCU in the first place (at least on a wider scale outside of Ms. Marvel or Namor).

Sadly, fans have a long wait ahead of them before they find out. Deadpool 3 is currently set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.