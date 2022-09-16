MCU Rumor Reveals the New ‘Infinity Stones’ of the Multiverse Saga

While it may still be relatively early days for the Multiverse Saga, the MCU story finds itself in an interesting spot. Fans have gotten a taste of what is to come in at least the next half-decade of Marvel storytelling, but some have felt that the last few entries in the franchise have lacked the punch that much of the Infinity Saga packed.

But as revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, it is all leading up to something grand. So far, audiences have gotten a taste of the Multiverse with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki, met a new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and gotten hints at a bigger story on the way with titles like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel.

But where is it all leading? Sure films like Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars are all on the calendar, but what sort of greater over-arching narrative is being told within the franchise right now? And what are the things (a la the Infinity Stones) that are holding it all together?

Well, a new theory suggests that Marvel Studios has already begun laying the pieces for the Multiverse Saga, just like they did with the Infinity Stones before.

The MCU's New Infinity Stones

A new report from the Illuminerdi suggested that the bangle seen in Ms. Marvel and the Ten Rings from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will serve an important purpose in the narrative of the Multiverse Saga similar to how the Infinity Stones were vital to the Infinity Saga.

The site wrote that their sources told them the mystical weapons are connected and were left on Earth by an alien race some time ago. It is also that said these weapons will be the pieces that tie the upcoming Marvel Studios story together just like the Infinity Stones did in the Infinity Saga.

It is also noted that there are no details as of yet on who could have left these weapons behind, but the report did mention the Kree, Makluans, and even the Celestials as various possibilities.

Marvel's Multiversal MacGuffins

With many still questioning where exactly this new era of Marvel storytelling is leading, this report seemingly drops the first hints. Or, at the very least, it indicates what could be the connective tissue of the next five or so years of Marvel Studios' storytelling.

Just like how the Infinity Stones followed the MCU story throughout the Infinity Saga, these mysterious weapons are seemingly going to be key to everything going forward.

And whether this report is true or not will likely be decided pretty quickly. As Marvel works through its next few releases, if another odd weapon of this sort shows up then surely this rumor is all but confirmed. But what could it all be leading to? And how is it going to play into the larger MCU?

Well, instead of aliens, could these be artifacts from the Multiverse planted here by some Multiversal beings the laymen may call aliens? That would make a lot of sense seeing as this is the Multiverse Saga after all.

The connection between these two weapons specifically has been touched on before with the Ten Rings logo showing up in Ms. Marvel, so there has to be some validity here, right? Plus, maybe this could also tie back Shang-Chi's post-credit scene where Wong gathered a couple of Avengers because of a "signal" that had been sent by the titular Ten Rings.

For now, this is just a report, but it seems as though it could hold some weight as the MCU starts to make its way into Phases 5 and 6.