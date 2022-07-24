Comic-Con: MCU and DC Announcements & Schedule | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

Marvel Announces the MCU’s Next Big Saga Post-Avengers: Endgame

Thanos, Kang, Fantastic Four
By Russ Milheim

There’s no denying how big of an event Avengers: Endgame was in pop culture. The culmination of over a decade of storytelling on the big screen was one of the most massive achievements in modern cinema. It’s truly a miracle that it exists. Once it was all said and done, Marvel Studios officially branded it the Infinity Saga.

The label certainly fit all the years audiences spent following the storylines of the Infinity Stones and the Mad Titan aiming to harness their powers. But what’s next?

Phase 4 has been an interesting, if not a mixed bag of results. The amount of content that has been released is staggering, but some fans still aren’t sure what direction it’s all heading into.

Now, at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios has officially announced the label for its next big storytelling initiative—and it may not be all too surprising.

The MCU's Multiverse Saga is Here

Multiverse Saga
Marvel

During Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the company’s President, Kevin Feige, officially announced the name of the next saga of the MCU: the Multiverse Saga.

This likely won’t surprise many, as the Multiverse has been a big focus in recent projects from Marvel. In fact, many could argue that it’s been a bigger focal point than the Infinity Stones were towards the beginning of their Saga.

Feige also revealed that The Multiverse Saga will include all of the content from Phase 4 through Phase 6, which ends with Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7, 2025.

Will the Multivere Sage Surpass the Infinity Saga?

Ever since Phase 4 was announced, fans knew the Multiverse would play a significant role in the proceedings. After all, there was a movie titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on the release slate.

Now, the being broached across the majority of Marvel projects—or at least, that’s what it feels like. Loki opened the potential to have these alternate realities in the first place, What If…? explored other timelines, Spider-Man: No Way Home yanked heroes and villains into Earth-616, and Multiverse of Madness gave Wanda a Multiversal killing spree.

Many believe this is all leading up to a big conflict with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, a character first seen in Loki, or at least one of his Variants was. There are also plenty of rumors about a Secret Wars project, which would adapt a storyline that most recently was about the total collapse of the Multiverse.

Hopefully, this next Saga of the MCU can achieve at least a fraction of what a movie like Avengers: Endgame pulled off. In the right circumstances, it could end up being bigger.

Marvel’s latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is now playing in theaters worldwide.

