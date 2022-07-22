Comic-Con 2022: MCU and DC Major Announcements & Schedule

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 is finally here! Marvel and DC are confirmed to have a huge presence at Comic-Con this year, and with that will come many juicy MCU and DC announcements!

Keep up with everything you need to know about San Diego Comic-Con here; including the major panel schedules, predictions for what we expect to come out of the panels, and every major MCU and DC announcement!

Marvel & DC Major Panel Schedule

Comic-Con has already started, but fans at home are mostly looking forward to the major movie and TV show announcements coming out of the event.

Marvel fans will want to start tuning in at 2:45 PM EST / 11:45 AM PT on Friday, July 22nd for the Marvel Studios Animation Panel. The MCU announcements will come to an end on Saturday, July 23rd at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PT for the Marvel Studios Mega Panel.

DC fans will have many events to look forward to from Thursday to Saturday, but most fans will be waiting on the Warner Bros. Theatrical event on Saturday, July 23rd at 1:15 ET / 10:15 AM PT. This event is said to focus on Black Adam and Shazam Fury of the Gods, but don't be surprised if there are more surprises *cough* Henry Cavill's Superman returns *cough*.

The full MCU and DC Comic-Con 2022 schedule with exact dates and times can be found here.

Major MCU Movies and Shows Comic-Con Predictions

There are plenty of major Marvel Studios announcements expected at both the animation panel and the Hall-H mega-panel at Comic-Con.

Some safe bets for what to expect out of the MCU include the first Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer and the second She-Hulk trailer. There are also some major expectations for reveals beyond 2023, like X-Men, Fantastic 4, and Avengers 5.

We broke down casting predictions for 10 MCU projects that we are expecting to see at Comic-Con this year.

Comic-Con 2022 Leaks

As with every major event, some major announcements will inevitably leak out before they are officially announced.

Avengers 5 Title Leaks

Ahead of Marvel Studios Mega Panel, it seems some patents filed by Disney could point to the potential titles for Avengers 5 being Secret Wars or The Kang Dynasty.

Captain America 4 Title Leak

According to the same patent, the official title for Captain America 4 might be confirmed to be Captain America: New World Order.

Marvel Animation Panel (Friday, July 22nd)

The first big panel is Marvel Studios' Animation Panel at 2:45 PM EST / 11:45 AM PT on Friday, July 22nd.

Marvel Studios has confirmed we will see our first looks at both Spider-Man: Freshman Year and X-Men '97. We are also expecting our first look at Marvel Zombies.

Warner Bros. Theatrical Panel (Saturday, July 23rd)

Second, Warner Bros. is hosting their theatrical panel (focusing on Black Adam and Shazam 2) on Saturday, July 23rd at 1:15 PM EST / 10:15 AM PT.

We are not expecting much beyond these 2 movies, but Batgirl, The Flash and Aquaman 2 are close on the horizon next year. We would not be surprised if any or all of these movies made a small splash at the event.

There are also recent rumors about Henry Cavill's Superman making a surprise appearance at Comic-Con, prompting many fans to expect a Man of Steel sequel announcement.

Marvel Studios Mega Panel (Saturday, July 23rd)

Finally, Marvel Studios will hold a 'mega-panel' at Hall-H on Saturday, July 23rd at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PT.

The first trailer for Wakanda Forever and the second trailer for She-Hulk are expected at the event. Guardians Director James Gunn and Adam Warlock actor Will Poulter have both indicated they will make appearances at Comic-Con, suggesting that we could see some of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at Comic-Con.

