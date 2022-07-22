First Look at Disney+ X-Men Show Revealed (Photos)

An animated X-Men: The Animated Series revival was announced back in November 2021. Re-titled X-Men '97, the new series hitting Disney+ promises to continue the story of the original cartoon.

This is Disney's first official X-Men or mutant-related project since the company acquired 20th Century Fox. While the live-action X-Men have been teased in MCU projects Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel, so far, X-Men '97 is the only official X-Men project in development.

X-Men: The Animated Series originally ran from 1992-1997 on the Fox Kids Network. Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, and Alyson Court are all set to reprise their roles.

Marvel Studios Animation division promised to deliver more X-Men '97 updates at San Diego Comic-Con, and they just delivered.

X-Men '97 Main Cast Revealed

Marvel Studios officially revealed the line-up for Disney+'s X-Men '97 sequel. This includes Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Jubilee, Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey, and Beast:

Marvel Studios

Even more X-Men were shown off with Nightcrawler, Cable, Bishop, Morph, Forge, and Sunspot joining the fray:

Marvel Studios

The roster of X-Men '97's villains was also shown, including Sebastian Shaw, Emma Frost, Callisto, Val Cooper, and Mister Sinister:

Marvel Studios

Finally, a close-up of Magneto, the leader of the X-Men in the upcoming series, was also unveiled:

Marvel Studios

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

