Comic-Con: Every MCU & DC News | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

Marvel Studios Announces Historic R-Rated Disney+ Show

Marvel R rated
By Pierre Chanliau

Disney added parental controls to its streaming service in March to allow easier means to restrict access to mature content for younger family members. A clear sign that Disney was pivoting from only allowing PG-13 or lower films and shows to now potentially letting Marvel Studios expand into developing R-Rated on Disney+.

Last year, it was announced that Marvel Studios would be developing a Marvel Zombies animated series for Disney+. Many fans began speculating on whether it would be connected at all to the What If...? episode of the same premise and if the series would receive a more mature rating.

Well, both have finally been answered at San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel Zombies First R-Rated Marvel Studios Show

At the Marvel Studios Animation Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated series would be rated TV-MA with executives promising that there would be much more gore.

This series also takes place in the same universe as the zombie universe that appeared in What If...? and will include more zombified heroes and villains like Wanda Maximoff, Ghost, Hawkeye, Abomination, Captain Marvel, a legless Captain America, Ikaris, and more!

Turned Marvel Zombies
Marvel

The new survivors of this zombie apocalypse were shown to be Yelena, Kate Bishop, Jimmy Woo, Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan, Death Dealer, Red Guardian, and Awkwafina’s Katy.

Heroes Marvel Zombies
Marvel

The panel also showed audiences a biker gang of Skrulls at a gas station and former Black Widows working together as a group to survive.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

Disney+ Announces R-Rated Marvel Movies Coming Very Soon

Is Disney+ Teasing New R-Rated Marvel Movies and Shows Coming Soon?

Loki Finale Makes Disney History With MCU's First Marvel-Fox Character From Merger

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman React to Disney+'s Deadpool Announcement

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

First Look at Disney+ X-Men Show Revealed (Photos)
Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Receives Disappointing Release Update
Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Returning for Disney+ Spider-Man Show
Disney+ Reveals First Look at Spider-Man Prequel Show (Photos)

TRENDING

Disney+’s Upcoming MCU Spider-Man Show Releasing First Look Very Soon
10 Marvel Casting Predictions for Comic-Con 2022 (X-Men, Fantastic Four, & More)
First Look at Dakota Johnson In Spider-Man's Madame Web Movie (Video)
Kevin Feige Had 1 Request for the MCU's Mutant Reveal
Comic-Con: Exact TIME of Marvel & DC’s Major Panels In 2022