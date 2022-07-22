Marvel Studios Announces Historic R-Rated Disney+ Show

Disney added parental controls to its streaming service in March to allow easier means to restrict access to mature content for younger family members. A clear sign that Disney was pivoting from only allowing PG-13 or lower films and shows to now potentially letting Marvel Studios expand into developing R-Rated on Disney+.

Last year, it was announced that Marvel Studios would be developing a Marvel Zombies animated series for Disney+. Many fans began speculating on whether it would be connected at all to the What If...? episode of the same premise and if the series would receive a more mature rating.

Well, both have finally been answered at San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel Zombies First R-Rated Marvel Studios Show

At the Marvel Studios Animation Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated series would be rated TV-MA with executives promising that there would be much more gore.

This series also takes place in the same universe as the zombie universe that appeared in What If...? and will include more zombified heroes and villains like Wanda Maximoff, Ghost, Hawkeye, Abomination, Captain Marvel, a legless Captain America, Ikaris, and more!

Marvel

The new survivors of this zombie apocalypse were shown to be Yelena, Kate Bishop, Jimmy Woo, Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan, Death Dealer, Red Guardian, and Awkwafina’s Katy.

Marvel

The panel also showed audiences a biker gang of Skrulls at a gas station and former Black Widows working together as a group to survive.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

