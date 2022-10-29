Marvel Studios Allegedly Developing Multiple R-Rated Shows (Rumor)

For the first time in its long history, Marvel Studios is finally on the verge of bringing its first R-rated content over the coming years. Not only will Deadpool 3 be the MCU's inaugural R-rated big-screen adventure in 2024, but the franchise will add its first mature content on Disney+ even before the Merc with a Mouth makes his long-awaited arrival.

That R-rated Disney+ property will come in the form of Marvel Zombies, which was first announced at Disney+ Day 2021 and is still in the early stages of development for the MCU. While story details are still under wraps, it will spin off from the zombie-centric fifth episode of 2021's What If...?, in which zombies took over the world after Hank Pym's excursion to the Quantum Realm.

But following Marvel Zombies' debut on Disney+ in the coming years, it appears that the animated project is far from the last time fans will see such a level of violence and mature content.

More R-Rated Content Coming to Disney+

Noted superhero scooper @MyTimeToShineH shared that Marvel is in the process of developing more TV-MA projects to release on Disney+ (TV-MA is the R-rated equivalent for television content).

"Marvel developing multiple TV-MA projects for Disney+ now"

When Will R-Rated Content Stream on Disney+?

Through the first 14 years of its existence, the MCU has operated exclusively under a PG-13 rating, which has been lamented by many fans hoping for more intense action. That appears to be on its way to changing on the Disney+ side of things, even if the Deadpool movies are likely to be the only R-rated properties on the big screen.

The big question now is what exactly these R-rated shows will be after Marvel Zombies takes the spotlight, especially with no release date set yet for this one-of-a-kind property.

Many are hoping that the Defenders' return will get that ever-coveted TV-MA rating after holding the same on Netflix, although this could also mean that other animated properties will take on more mature material, as well. There are also a few other announced and unannounced projects that could be great opportunities to take on a more mature tone.

Meng'er Zhang's upcoming Ten Rings-centric project could allow her to tackle the brutality and darkness that comes with leading such a mysterious organization, especially after seeing the power she displayed against her own brother, Shang-Chi, and their enemies. Fans are also hoping to see more X-Force content with the team being formed for a moment in Deadpool 2, and with Deadpool 3 being the MCU's first R-rated movie, that team should have their own shot at a more mature storyline.

But with the Multiverse Saga already becoming jam-packed with projects, only time will tell when the franchise will truly move further into mature content.