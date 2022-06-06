Disney+ Upgrades Punisher and More Marvel Defenders Shows

Marvel's Defenders shows have long been a big topic of conversation with regard to their canonicity to the MCU. The Defenders slate first premiered on Netflix before eventually being transferred to Disney+ once the rights reverted back to the House of Mouse. However, there is still confusion as to whether or not these shows are canon, especially after Charlie Cox's appearance as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D'Onofrio's arrival as Kingpin in Hawkeye.

Amid the confusion, the Defenders' arrival on Disney+ has also presented significant changes to the streaming service. For starters, Disney+ gave mature ratings to the respective shows that came over from Netflix, with the service classifying them as "16+."

Now, another upgrade for the Defenders shows has emerged, mainly focusing on the viewing experience for fans.

Marvel Defenders Shows Receive Significant Disney+ Upgrade

Disney+ confirmed that Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher have all received 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision capabilities.

Disney+

Previously, only half of the Marvel Netflix series received the upgrade, namely Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage.

Marvel's Defenders: What Happens Next?

Watching a Marvel project would not be complete without its 4K version.

This latest upgrade for Marvel's Defenders shows has been a long time coming, and it goes to show that every content on the service will receive a significant boost, whether it is canon or not to the MCU. This also cements the commitment of the House of Mouse to providing the best possible viewing experience for fans.

It is unknown if there will be more upgrades to the Defenders shows after this 4K boost. Some of the MCU content on the service has already received the IMAX Enhanced option, but this is only limited to films.

Given that these shows are still in a strange place in Marvel history compared to their MCU counterparts, it's possible that Disney will use that as an advantage to try and explain what's really going on through a documentary dedicated to the topic.

Whatever the case, watching the Defenders Saga in 4K definitely adds a more premium feel since it gives viewers a chance to view the series at a higher quality and greater resolution.