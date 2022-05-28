Disney+ Makes Upgrade to 3 of the 6 Marvel Netflix Shows

Despite still being of questionable canonicity, Netflix's Defenders Saga delivered among the most popular and acclaimed content to come out of the Marvel universe. Shows such as Daredevil received consistent praise throughout their run, and many have recently been elated to see Charlie Cox's hero finally returning to the MCU.

Earlier in the year, fans saw a drastic shift in how they can enjoy these series when all six of them departed Netflix in favor of Disney+. Given the adult nature of the content, Disney+ had to make some updates to the service to add parental controls as the series marked the first mature content to be added domestically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel

Upon the release of The Defenders Saga on Disney+, many viewers immediately noticed a drop-off in quality compared to how they previously looked on Netflix. The streamer quickly promised 4K versions were on the way, noting their urgency to promptly add the series to Disney+, and now they have finally arrived. Well, at least partly.

Disney+ Gives Some Marvel Netflix Series 4K Upgrade

Disney+ made upgrades to three of the six series from the Defenders Saga to add 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision.

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage were all updated with 4K support and Dolby Vision - an HDR technology used to ensure content is displayed as accurately as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+

Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher all continue to display their original versions, despite having previously supported Dolby Vision and 4K on Netflix.

Disney+

Update: Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher have finally received 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision on Disney+, meaning that all of the Marvel Netflix series now support these formats. Fans can now experience all six of these shows in their highest quality possible.

Disney+

ADVERTISEMENT

What's Next for the Defenders in the MCU?

There's no clear reasoning provided by Disney+ as to why it has taken so long to add the highly-anticipated 4K versions of these series to the service, but fans will be delighted to see the streamer finally beginning to deliver on its promises nonetheless. Hopefully, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher receive the same treatment soon.

Disney has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Marvel TV series since bringing them to its own streaming service. Not only did the series get an extensive marketing campaign before coming to the service, but Disney+ is still continuing to remind subscribers of their presence with updates such as this, as well as having recently held an Agents of SHIELD watch party.

As of now, there is no clear indication whether this commitment signals their canonicity or hints to these series continuing in the future. Daredevil already looks to be set for a revival on Disney+, although it remains unclear if this is a continuation of the original series or a full reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT

All six series in The Defenders Saga are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.