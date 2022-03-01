New Disney+ Trailer Celebrates Daredevil & More MCU Netflix Shows on the Way

Marvel's Netflix shows have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. Back in 2015, Netflix introduced Daredevil and Jessica Jones to Marvel fans, with each show debuting to positive acclaim. After the success of the two shows, more projects arrived, such as Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Punisher, ultimately leading to a crossover special entitled The Defenders where the heroes (sans Punisher) assembled against The Hand.

Despite the success of several shows, less than stellar follow-up seasons and Disney+'s arrival ultimately led to their cancellation. However, diehard fans of the show were given a new lease of life when the MCU's Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back Vincent D'Onoftio's Kingpin and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock respectively, thus hinting that the shows were canon to the franchise.

When the show's rights reverted back to Marvel, fans were hoping that they would come home to Disney+. That wish was eventually granted when news broke that Marvel's Netflix shows would premiere on Disney+ Canada on March 16.

Now, it looks like Canada will not be the only country who will get to enjoy the Defenders franchise.

Marvel's Netflix Shows are Moving to Disney+

Disney+ confirmed that Marvel's Netflix shows, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Punisher, Defenders, and ABC's Agents of SHIELD, will start streaming in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, on March 16, 2022.

The 17-second promo features a rundown of the aforementioned Marvel shows complete with Disney+ branding:

Alongside the reveal, an official promotional image was also unveiled:

In an official press release, Disney revealed that all U.S. subscribers will be prompted to set parental controls using enhanced content ratings and PIN protection. This will happen when subscribers open the service for the first time on or after March 16:

"Updates to Parental Controls in the U.S. When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls. This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings."

In a statement, President of Disney Streaming Michael Paull expressed his excitement about finally bringing more Marvel shows "all in one place:"

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place. We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Disney also confirmed that these shows will be available across all other Disney+ markets "later this year."

Marvel Leans Toward More Mature Content

This latest development for Disney+ should serve as a positive sign as the streaming service embraces more mature content. The addition of Marvel's Netflix shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones to the service's library of content should bolster its lineup while also sending a message that R-rated content will be part of the mix for the MCU's future.

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 was previously reported to fall under the R-rated category, and the arrival of the Defenders shows to Disney+ could tease that projects like Mahershala Ali's Blade could end up having the same rating down the line.

It is unknown which section in the Marvel lineup these shows will be featured. If it ends up in the timeline where Infinity Saga projects are being showcased, then this would mean that they are finally canon to the MCU.

On the other hand, if it ends up having its own section, then this could mean that the storylines happened in an alternate universe, and the characters who already showed up (Matt Murdock and Kingpin) are soft reboots of their Netflix counterparts.

The new features also add more options for Disney+ subscribers, and this could serve as a launchpad for more mature content that is not Marvel-produced down the line.

Overall, the promise of seeing every Marvel content all in one place has been achieved by this latest update, thus serving as a win-win for fans and the studio.