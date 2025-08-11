DCU Batman Actor: 10 Best Actors To Play James Gunn's Dark Knight

Despite a DCU Batman movie coming, fans still do not know what specific actor will play James Gunn's new rebooted take on the Dark Knight. Several Gotham-based stories are on the way as a part of James Gunn's revitalized look at an interconnected DC world. Paramount of these titles is the upcoming The Brave and the Bold, set to focus on an older Batman and his continued adventures alongside his son, Damian Wayne (aka the fifth Robin).

This Brave and the Bold Batman will exist alongside Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's version of the character (as seen in The Batman series of films), with Reeves' The Batman universe existing outside the DCU.

How this DCU Caped Crusader will differ from Pattinson's take on the character remains to be seen, but Gunn teased a few key details about the new version of the hero, saying he will be a couple of years older than David Corenswet's Superman (somewhere around 30-40).

The Brave and the Bold has no specific release date but has been described as a "very strange sort of father-son story" between Bruce and Damian Wayne. The DCU Batman movie is reportedly set to be directed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti. Still, there is always the chance the character appears in the super-powered franchise at some point before that.

10 Actors Who Would Be Perfect as the DCU's Batman

Brandon Sklenar

Paramount

It Ends with Us actor Brandon Sklenar has been one of the most popular names in DCU Batman fan casting conversations. Sklenar is best known for his work in hits like 1923, Midway, and the recently released horror thriller Drop.

What makes Sklenar a great pick to take on the Dark Knight is the fact that he actually wants to do it. The 34-year-old commented several times that he has thought about donning the cape and cowl himself, telling The Hollywood Reporter in April 2025 that he has his "own ideas on the character if that ever comes to fruition."

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Sony Pictures

Another popular DCU Batman fan cast is former MCU actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Taylor-Johnson certainly looks the part of playing a superhero, having done it three times to this point in Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and last year's critically maligned Kraven the Hunter.

Taking on a big-name role like Batman could let Taylor-Johnson redeem himself after a misstep like Kraven (which debuted to a dismal 15% on Rotten Tomatoes). It would also be nice to see the actor take on a mainstream superhero character for an extended period after his MCU tenure as Quicksilver, which was similarly short, as he was killed off in the first movie he appeared in.

Taron Egerton

Netflix

Taron Egerton feels like he is just waiting to be gobbled into the superhero movie-making machine.

Egerton has proven he can do the blockbuster thing, appearing in hits like the Kingsman franchise and Netflix's recent streaming success Carry On. He has also shown the acting chops to take on a complicated character like the Dark Knight of Gotham, playing complex characters like Elton John in 2019's jukebox musical biopic Rocketman.

Getting Batman would mark a significant moment for Egerton, who has long been a part of the comic book movie rumor mill. In 2016, his name came up as a potential Jason Todd actor for Zack Snyder's DCEU, and he has long been linked to a potential MCU X-Men role, but that has never been confirmed.

Theo James

Netflix

It has been a long time since Theo James appeared in a major blockbuster franchise, so why not include him in James Gunn's Batman plans? James previously appeared in the Divergent series of movies, but that was nearly a decade ago.

Since then, he has popped up in titles like The Monkey, The Time Traveller's Wife, and Season 2 of HBO's The White Lotus. However, one of the most significant cases for him taking on the Caped Crusader came in 2024's The Gentlemen TV series, where the 40-year-old played a similar character to Bruce Wayne/Batman in the mysterious but capable Edward "Eddie" Horniman.

One thing goes against James' case, though: He seemingly does not want the role. Speaking with CBR in February 2025, James joked when asked about superhero movies, "They've all been f***king done," indicating he has no desire to join the comic book world.

Glen Powell

Netflix

If there is an "It Man" in Hollywood right now, it is the consistently charismatic Glen Powell. Powell's stardom has shot to the stratosphere in the last couple of years after blockbuster appearances in hits like Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters, and Anyone But You.

His mix of charm, wit, and superhero-esque physique would put a unique twist on the Batman character, who is often seen (at least in modern cinema) as brooding and tortured. If Gunn and co. wanted to differentiate their Batman from Robert Pattinson's dark and gritty version of the character, Powell would be a good person to do it with.

And he is another actor who has publicly commented on the idea of suiting up as the iconic comic book hero. He has said he has a "wild take" on the Dark Knight in his back pocket, describing his version as "probably be closer to [Michael] Keaton" (via Deadline).

Richard Madden

Amazon Prime Video

Back on the more stoic side of the Batman equation, Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden is another popular choice that fans keep bringing up.

Madden made a name for himself with most people by playing Robb Stark in HBO's hit fantasy TV series. However, since Thrones ended, Madden has not had the best luck selecting projects, appearing in critical misfires like Marvel Studios' Eternals and the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel.

Madden would bring the stone-cold demeanor audiences have come to expect from Batman on the big screen, probably putting forth a version of the character similar to that of Christian Bale's in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

Winston Duke

Marvel Studios

Another way, aside from putting forth a new performance for the DCU's Batman, could be to pursue someone completely different for the role, especially if that person did not look like any of the other actors who have played the character in the past. And that is exactly what Winston Duke could bring.

The Black Panther actor (also set to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday) has proven his acting chops over his decade in Hollywood. With roles in titles like Jordan Peele's Us, Ryan Gosling's stuntman epic The Fall Guy, and the Mark Wahlberg-led Spenser Confidential, Duke has shown he is no stranger to blockbuster fare.

Also, one must remember that this would not be the first time Duke had played Batman. The 38-year-old previously voiced the character in the Batman Unburied superhero audio drama. If James Gunn were looking for a more diverse Batman, it would be hard to argue that there is anyone as qualified for the job as Winston Duke.

Alden Ehrenreich

Alden Ehrenreich would be another actor who could potentially bring the fun back to the Batman character on the big screen. That is not to say the 35-year-old cannot get serious if he needs to, but he has a magnetic charm similar to someone like Glen Powell, which would make him an excellent Batman.

Ehrenreich has not been seen in a big-screen blockbuster for some time. His last significant dip into the space was in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, where he played the role of Han Solo. In that movie, he proved he could do what he needed to do by picking up Batman: Hopping into an iconic movie part and putting his spin on it.

Even though his time in the Star Wars universe was short-lived, Ehrenreich has continued to win people over, especially with his part in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as a key Senate Aide who questioned Robert Downey Jr.'s Lewis Strauss.

Dev Patel

Universal Pictures

Whether it is James Bond or Batman, Dev Patel has been a popular name in various fan casts as of late, especially after the actor showed off his action pedigree in some recent big-screen hits.

Patel, who burst onto the scene in 2008's Slumdog Millionaire, has evolved into a debonaire star of the screen, appearing in titles like A24's The Green Knight and Lion. But the best movie making a case for his Batman is his 2024 directorial debut, Monkey Man, which felt Batman Begins-esque in its revenge-based action.

Sure, Patel may not have the built-like-a-brick-house build of some of these other actors, but he has proven that he is one of the best actors working today and could bring something special to the screen in his take on the character if a POC Batman were in the cards at DC Studios.

Charles Melton

Netflix

The last name on this list is the one who could probably benefit the most from getting a job like James Gunn's Batman. Charles Melton is one of the hottest rising stars in Hollywood right now and has yet to do anything on the scale of a big-name superhero movie.

Melton carries this layered and understated presence on-screen that could bring an interesting angle to the DCU Batman, leaning into the complexities of the character. Fans have seen his acting prowess most recently in the critically acclaimed May December (for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination) and A24's gripping war drama Warfare.

Considering he has yet to take on a major blockbuster, playing Batman could be just the springboard Melton needs to go from critical darling to full-blown mainstream movie star.