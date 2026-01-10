Miles Morales Got A New Hero Name, But It Would Ruin Beyond The Spider-Verse

Over the last couple of years, Miles Morales has come to be known by another hero name other than Spider-Man in the Marvel universe. If that were to carry over to the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, it could be disastrous. Since his introduction to Marvel Comics all the way back in 2011, the young Miles Morales has been known as Spider-Man.

Debuted as an alternate universe take on the iconic wall-crawler, Miles has come to be a Spidey in his own right, leading series like the Spider-Verse films and PlayStation's Spider-Man franchise. However, as of late, the character has been given a different moniker in several pockets of the Marvel canon.

The acclaimed Spidey and His Amazing Friends children's series (which is set to return to Disney+ this January) calls the New York-based hero Spin as opposed to his typical Spider-Man. This was done for young audiences to better differentiate the trio of Spider-People at the show's center, with Peter Parker known as Spidey, Miles as Spin, and Gwen Stacy as Ghosty.

Marvel Comics

For some time, the Spin names remained exclusive to Spidey and His Amazing Friends, not encroaching on any other iterations of the Miles characters. That was until November of last year, when a new comic centered on the character featured the first comic-canon mention of the Spin superhero name.

This has some worried that the Spin name could also make its way over to Miles' next big-screen appearance in 2027's Beyond the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 18, 2027.

Why Miles' Spin Name in Spider-Verse 3 Could Be a Big Mistake

Sony Pictures Animation

Including the Spin name for Miles Morales' web-slinging hero as a part of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse could completely ruin the movie, and even go directly against the very crux of Sony's beloved animated film.

The overarching theme of the Spider-Verse films to date has been that "anyone can wear the mask" or "anyone can be Spider-Man." This has been brought to the screen by including various Spider-People from across the Spider-Verse, but, most importantly, the young Miles Morales, a Black teen from Brooklyn, taking on the moniker and becoming his universe's Spider-Man.

Miles' journey in accepting that even he can be Spider-Man has been the emotional core of the first two Spider-Verse films.

If the third, which is set to complete Miles' on-screen journey, were to change the character's superhero name to Spin, as other Marvel media have been doing lately, it would be a massive disservice to this version of the iconic comic hero.

And it is not just a Spin thing. Changing the character's name to anything other than Spider-Man goes directly against this lesson that "anyone can wear the mask." That Spider-Man can come from anywhere and be anyone.

Sure, if, after Beyond the Spider-Verse, Marvel wanted to change the character's superhero moniker to Spin across all appearances, that is fine, but the comic giant should leave the character as is for now, so that the beloved Spider-Verse movies can finish out their story and Miles' arc as it has been set up.

Or perhaps the Spin name will evolve into something like Gwen Stacy's Ghost-Spider title. While many people know her as Spider-Woman or Spider-Gwen, she is officially known as Ghost-Spider in the Marvel universe.

Spin, after Spider-Verse, became that for Miles, giving him his own unique Spidey-based nickname while maintaining his Spider-Man lineage.