Lego Spider-Verse 2025 Release Includes Miles, Gwen, Spider-Man 2099 & More

It has been nearly two years since fans last jumped into the Spider-Verse with characters like Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Spider-Man 2099, but that has not stopped them from continuing to clamor for more from the multiverse-hopping Marvel sub-franchise. A new report detailed some exciting LEGO Spider-Verse-themed minifigures being released as a part of a new 2025 set.

There has been little in terms of updates on the next Spider-Verse movie (with a recent logo change being about the closest fans have gotten to any meaningful news on the sequel in some time); however, despite this, the Spider-Verse promotional machine marches on.

New Spider-Verse LEGO Is On The Way

Sony Pictures Animation

A new 2025 Spider-Verse LEGO set is reportedly going to be released featuring fan-favorite characters like Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Spider-Man 2099.

This comes by way of LEGO insider Falcon Bricks, as they revealed a new set centered on Marvel's animated series of multiversal movies is coming later this year.

Falcon Bricks wrote in their report that the 2025 Spider-Verse set will come with a reported release on September 1, 2025.

The set in question has been given the product code 71050 and will be one of the brand's long-running CMF (or Collectible Minifigure) series. These consist of a la carte special minifigures that can be purchased one-by-one.

The Spider-Verse CMF collection will include the big names fans would expect from a collaboration like this, including Spider-People like Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man India, as well as deeper cut characters like Cowboy Spider-Man and Spider-Byte.

The series consists of 12 minifigures in total, each running customers $4.99 USD a figure.

See below for the full list of characters included in the new 2025 LEGO Spider-Verse set:

Miles Morales

Gwen Stacy

Spider-Man India

Cyborg Spider-Woman

Sun-Spider

Spider-Man 2099

Spider-Punk

Peter B. Parker & Mayday

Spider-Byte

Cowboy Spider-Man

Spider-Werewolf

Miles Prowler

The Future of LEGO Spider-Verse

After years of asking for it, fans are finally getting LEGO Spider-Verse sets, and this CMF collection is just the latest addition to the ongoing partnership between Marvel's web-slinging brand and the beloved brick-based toy company.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Spider-Verse movies would be getting the LEGO treatment for the first time with the "Spider-Verse: Miles Morales vs. The Spot" set.

This smaller LEGO product immortalized Miles' battle with the dastardly villain, The Spot, at a New York bodega as seen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Since then, the only other LEGO Spider-Verse product announced has been this new CMF line on minifigures.

However, given just how deep the connection between Marvel and LEGO goes (just look at all the Marvel LEGO sets confirmed to be released in 2025), one can likely assume this is just the beginning of a bigger push for Spider-Verse in brick-based form.

Sony Pictures Animation

An exciting idea for a potential future set from the Spider-Verse world could be based on the Spider-HQ from Earth-928. This sprawling super-powered headquarters of the Spider Society was seen in Across the Spider-Verse's final act, housing dozens of Spider-People from across the Marvel Multiverse.

This could be a good way to push the Spider-Verse LEGO brand into bigger products, featuring a massive mock-up of the headquarters itself teeming with Spider-People minifigures all chasing after Miles Morales as they did in the movie.

Sony Pictures Animation

Another place the LEGO Spider-Verse line could go is the Super Collider or Aunt May's secret Spider-Cave from Into the Spider-Verse.

This could be a good way to bring the first film in the franchise into the LEGO sphere of conversation, while both having ample opportunity to include plenty of heroes and villains from Spider-Verse lore.