Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse Gets Official Finalized Logo

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse restarted its marketing campaign with a new official logo for Sony's third animated Spider-Man film.

Particularly considering the success of the first two Spider-Verse films, fans grow more and more anxious due to the litany of issues surrounding Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Initially meant to be released in March 2024 (nine months after its predecessor), it still sits without any sort of release timeframe.

Thankfully, Sony has sporadically teased fans with new marketing material for the threequel over the past couple of years, indicating there are no plans to cancel its release.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's New Official Title Card

The official Sony Animation Pictures website posted a brand new logo for Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The "Spider-Man" portion utilizes black text with a border of dark pink and light blue while the "Beyond the Spider-Verse" text is in bold white lettering underneath:

Sony Pictures

This logo was first seen online as early as December 31, 2024, although it is starting to make the rounds more prominently as of early 2025.

It is also slightly different from the previous Beyond the Spider-Verse logo first seen at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (see more on what was removed from Across the Spider-Verse here).

Sony Animation Pictures

The new Beyond The Spider-Verse logo is more finished and finalized. There is more detail in between the complex lettering, and it also features more of the series signature "glitching", which was a key aspect of Miles jumping between universes in Across The Spider-Verse.

When Might Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Come Out?

While seeing a new and updated logo for Beyond the Spider-Verse is certainly something tangible, it still does not give fans any indication of when it might be ready for release.

In December 2024, Miles G. Morales star Jharrel Jerome indicated he had not started recording any of his lines for the Spider-Verse threequel. On top of that, none of the rest of the cast have shared that any kind of recording has taken place in the time since.

Interestingly, Jefferson Morales actor Brian Tyree Henry offered more of a tease about the movie, saying there won't be "a dry eye in the house" when Spider-Verse 3 arrives. Important to mention here, however, is that story details very well could have changed in the time since that quote.

For the time being, there appears to be no set plan for when production on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will go into production and eventually swing into theaters.

If that starts up this year, it will likely be at least 18 months to two years until the movie is fully finished. Even if that comes soon, fans are likely looking at a release date coming sometime in at least 2027, if not later.