There may not be a happy ending for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and Miles Morales' Spider-Verse trilogy.

Since 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended on a cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly awaiting Spider-Verse 3 for what happens to Miles in Earth-42 and how "canon events" further contribute to this Multiversal tale.

Bryan Tyree Henry Taks Spider-Verse Trilogy's Emotional Ending

Sony Pictures

Spider-Verse trilogy star Brian Tyree Henry is warning audiences that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse may not end the way fans hope.

When asked about when Spider-Verse 3 will arrive, particularly since it was delayed and has no set release date, the actor assured Variety, saying, "In all due time. We have to conclude it:"

"In all due time. We have to conclude it. It has to be concluded. Can you imagine if we were like, 'That’s it. He’s in a portal and that’s it.'"

When Ryan Destiny, Brian Tyree Henry's The Fire Inside co-star, teased the actor, questioning if his schedule was to blame, he joked, "yes," but all before cautioning audiences that there won't be "a dry eye in the house" when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse finally arrives in theaters.

"First of all, that’s loaded. And yes, the answer is yes. No, look, it takes time, but we got to make you wait a little bit. You know what I mean? But it’s coming. It’s coming. There’s not going to be a dry eye in the house. I’ll tell you that. Good luck. It’s not going to wrap up in a nice little bow what things do."

Actor Brian Tyree Henry has voiced Jefferson "Jeff" Morales, Miles' father and a New York City police officer, since 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

While Jeff Morales was already key to Miles' journey, he became even more central in Across the Spider-Verse when Miles learned his dad's death was a canon event (check out Spider-Verse 2's 11 canon events here).

As he attempts to travel back to his universe to save his father, regardless of canon, the sequel ends in a twist with Miles in Earth-42 where his dad is already dead, his Uncle Aaron is alive, and an alternate version of himself is the Prowler.

Given that Brian Tyree Henry's character's fate hangs in the balance, coupled with Miles facing an alternate version of his life, there's plenty of potential for heartbreak in Spider-Verse 3, not to mention what's in store for Gwen Stacy and Miles' web-slinging friends.

Is Miles Morales’ Dad Going To Die in Spider-Verse 3?

While Brian Tyree Henry's comments warn that tears will be unavoidable, his words were also reassuring. Following a discouraging update about Spider-Verse 3's release, the actor's promise that it is, in fact, coming should inspire some confidence.

But at the same time, anyone hopeful that Miles Morales would succeed in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is likely even more concerned than before.

The question of fate versus free will has been a fascinating topic to explore within the context of comic book storytelling, but now it needs to be tested.

Whether that happens on Earth-42, or with Jeff Morales in Miles' universe, is unknown. However, while Uncle Aaron's death in Into the Spider-Verse was seen as Miles' Uncle Ben moment, it may be his dad's death that truly pushes him to become the web-slinger he needs to be.

Of course, there are other possibilities in Beyond the Spider-Verse where tears may be in order, ranging from Gwen's relationship with her dad to Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099's tragic backstory.

There's also the potential for Spider-Verse stars to become trapped in live-action, particularly following the Spider-Verse 2 Tom Holland rumors and the MCU's own Multiversal narrative.

Hopefully, fans will learn more about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in 2025.