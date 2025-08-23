Harry Potter Regal Popcorn Buckets for 2025's Movie Marathon Are Finally Here (Photos)

Regal has a new line of popcorn buckets ready for release ahead of a 2025 rerelease for Harry Potter. While the upcoming Harry Potter reboot on HBO Max is stirring up controversy, the Wizarding World is still one of the most popular franchises in the world. Now, as a celebration for the original saga gets set to begin, the franchise also looks to jump on the growing popcorn bucket trend that has taken over theaters over the last few years.

Regal Cinemas unveiled plans for a new line of popcorn buckets to celebrate its upcoming 2025 Harry Potter movie marathon. Taking place from Saturday, August 23, until Saturday, August 31, the American theater chain will deliver a marathon of all eight films from the original Harry Potter series while the HBO Max remake continues its filming schedule. These popcorn buckets and other merchandise will give fans a chance to celebrate Hogwarts' legacy with house-themed items and other Potter-based material.

Every Popcorn Bucket & Drink Cup from Regal Cinema's Harry Potter Marathon

Regal is selling popcorn bucket/drink cup combos embroidered with imagery from each of Hogwarts' four main houses, which students are placed into on their first day. Additionally, the theater chain is selling tickets to the movie for $9.75. This pays homage to Platform 9 3/4, from which the Hogwarts Express departs every year.

Regal

Dubbing the event the "Back to Howwarts Showing," Regal will sell these combos for $29.99, and they will only be available while supplies last.

Regal

Also being sold are a Butterscotch Icee and a Golden Snitch Latte, prices for which have not been officially confirmed. These are reminiscent of the drinks Potter fans know from locations like Hosgmeade.

Regal

The first popcorn bucket combo uses the decals for Gryffindor House, which has hosted some of the franchise's most famous wizards. Emphasizing courage, bravery, nerve, and chivalry, heroes like Harry Potter, Hermione Granger (see more on casting for the HBO Max show here), the entire Weasley family, Neville Longbottom, and more have donned the house's scarlet and gold colors.

Regal

As seen in Regal's ad for these buckets, the book opens up to give fans access to their in-movie snack.

Regal

Next up on the house list is Hufflepuff, complete with its badger mascot on the bucket and cup. Best known for members like Cedric Diggory and Pomona Sprout, Hufflepuff house most values hard work, dedication, patience, loyalty, and fair play, and it uses a yellow and black color scheme.

Regal

Using an eagle for its mascot, Ravenclaw is represented with its blue and bronze color combination. Ravenclaws are recognized for their intelligence, wisdom, and wit, including famous alumni like Luna Lovegood, Filius Flitwick, and Gilderoy Lockheart.

Regal

Rounding out the four houses is Slytherin, using green and silver shades for its popcorn bucket and drink, along with its serpent mascot. Home to wizards like the Malfoys, Horace Slughorn, and Tom Riddle/Voldemort, notable Slytherin qualities include ambition, cunning, and resourcefulness.

Regal

Along with Regal, Marcus Des Peres Cinema is selling a similar line of popcorn buckets and drink containers. While there are no prices available yet, they will go on sale on Sunday, September 7.

Marcus Des Peres

The Harry Potter marathon will take place at Regal Cinemas across the United States from August 23 until August 31.