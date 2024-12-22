LEGO Harry Potter 2025 - 14 Sets Expected to Release Next Year

Over a dozen new LEGO sets are expected to be available for purchase in 2025, which will be inspired by the magical mayhem seen in the Harry Potter universe.

The Wizarding World has spent plenty of time in the news in recent months thanks to updates surrounding the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series on Max. On top of that, the franchise remains as popular as ever on the merchandise side of things as well.

One of the biggest players in the merch game for the Potter universe is LEGO, which regularly delivers new expansive sets based on the franchise's most notable moments and heroes. 2024 continued that trend with several new Potter sets, and that will keep moving forward with more in 2025 as well.

14 Harry Potter Sets Rumored for 2025 Release

76441: Hogwarts Castle: Duelling Club

LEGO

Coming to LEGO store shelves on New Year's Day is the Hogwarts Castle: Duelling Club set, inspired by a memorable scene from 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. That scene shows Professor Gilderoy Lockhart's Duelling Club, which leads to a magical battle between Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy.

The three previously mentioned characters and Professor Severus Snape are all featured in minifig form, along with a massive platform making up the dueling area. Also included is a fireplace and a LEGO model of a snake, which is seen in the movie as Harry learns he can speak Parseltongue.

The set is made up of 158 pieces and will retail for $24.99 USD when it becomes available for purchase.

76442: Hogwarts Castle: Charms Class

LEGO

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is revisited in the Hogwarts Castle: Charms Class set, which will be another New Year's Day release for LEGO. The scene in question that will be recreated is Harry, Ron, and Hermione's first time in Charms class, in which they learn the memorable Wingardium Leviosa spell.

Coming with minifigs of Ron, Hermione, and Professor Filius Flitwick, along with a replica of the Charms classroom, complete with desks, a whiteboard, and a fireplace. Flitwick is even seen standing on a large stack of textbooks as he teaches the first-year students the spells they will need for their studies.

The set will cost $19.99 USD, and it will be made up of 204 pieces.

76443: Hagrid & Harry's Motorcycle Ride

LEGO

Joining the New Year's Day release slate will be the Hagrid & Harry's Motorcycle Ride set, inspired by 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. While the set embraces models for Harry, Hagrid, and Hedwig, it takes a unique route due to its size and build specifications.

Hagrid and Harry will both be made up of multiple LEGO bricks as they are seen sitting on Hagrid's classic flying motorcycle. The set pays tribute to the scene early in the seventh movie when the two are flying away from Privet Drive to get Harry safely to the Weasley's home away and away from the Death Eaters.

Coming in at a $49.99 USD price point, this set is a slightly bigger one, made up of 617 pieces.

76444: Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops

LEGO

The biggest set on the list comes in the form of the Diagon Alley Wizarding Shops, inspired by moments from all eight original Harry Potter movies.

This set depicts the shops and streets of Diagon Alley, where Harry and his classmates go for all of their school supplies before the start of each new year. The centerpiece is a large white Gringott's Bank replica, complete with a fire-breathing dragon on top of it, which was seen in Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

The set will consist of an impressive 2750 pieces, and it will cost $199.99 upon release on New Year's Day.

76446: Knight Bus Adventure

LEGO

One of the opening moments in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will be brought to life in the Knight Bus Adventure set on New Year's Day.

In this scene, Harry is stranded on the side of the road before the triple-decker Knight Bus appears out of nowhere to take him to the wizarding world. The set comes with the expected minifig of Harry along with figures of driver Ernie Prang, conductor Stan Shunpike, and a sleeping witch.

Costing $49.99, this set will be made up of a healthy 499 pieces.

76447: Hogwarts Castle: Flying Lessons

LEGO

An iconic scene from 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone will take the spotlight with the Hogwarts Castle: Flying Lessons set being released on New Year's Day.

Unsurprisingly, this scene features the movie's first-year students picking up brooms for the first time as they learn how to soar through the air. Minifigs included in the set are Harry, Slytherin rival Draco Malfoy, Professor McGonagall, flying teacher Madam Hooch, and Gryffindor Quidditch Captain Oliver Wood.

651 pieces compose this set, which will cost $79.99 when it hits shelves.

76453: Malfoy Manor

The massive Malfoy Manor set will appear on LEGO shelves on the first day of 2025, depicting where one of Harry Potter's most famous villainous families lives.

The set includes the manor in all its glory, along with the gate guarding the entrance, complete with gargoyles and huge towers. Minifigs depict Harry, Hermione, all three Malfoys, Luna Lovegood, Bellatrix Lestrange, Voldemort, Dobby, and Nagini, as seen in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

Coming in at an expensive $149.99 price tag, this set is worth the payment thanks to 1601 pieces making it come to life.

Ahead will be seven more sets, which are rumored to be released in 2025, although none of them have been confirmed as of writing.

76445 - Hogwarts Castle: Herbology Class

Warner Bros.

Seemingly similar to the Flying Lessons and Charms Class sets from above is the Herbology Class set from Hogwarts Castle. More than likely, this will depict Harry, Ron, and Hermione's first time in the Herbology classroom with Professor Sprout as they fight to keep their hearing with Mandrakes.

No piece count is listed, but it is rumored to cost $59.99.

76448 - Dumbledore's Phoenix

Warner Bros.

Coming in at a rumored $19.99 price point is the Dumbledore's Phoenix set. While there are no details on this set, it will likely show off Fawkes the Phoenix, who was first developed for the big screen in 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

76449 - Book of Monsters

Warner Bros.

Costing a rumored $59.99 will be a set based on The Monster Book of Monsters, which enjoyed its time in the spotlight in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Builders will likely be able to recreate the scary four-eyed book that tried hard to eat Harry when he first took it home.

76450 - Book Nook

Warner Bros.

A unique set called Book Nook is rumored to hit LEGO shelves sometime next year. While details are unclear, it is rumored to feature the Hogwarts Express in some capacity and insiders believe it will cost $99.99 to buy.

76451 - Aunt Marge's Visit

Warner Bros.

The Aunt Marge's Visit set is almost certain to pay homage to Pam Ferris' Marge Dursley, who visits Harry and the Dursleys in Prisoner of Azkaban before a magic accident turns her into a human balloon. Costing $89.99, the set should show the Dursleys' main kitchen area and potentially the backyard as well.

76452 - Quality Quidditch Supplies & Ice Cream

Warner Bros.

Another rumored set coming in 2025 is the Quality Quidditch Supplies & Ice Cream, most likely taking the form of Diagon Alley's main Quidditch shop. Builders will likely be able to recreate this iconic location and some kind of ice cream parlor or stand, all for a $99.99 price.

76454 - Hogwarts Castle: The Main Tower

Warner Bros.

Hogwarts is rumored to come back into play for another set — the Hogwarts Castle: The Main Tower Set. Priced at $249.99, this is sure to be a massive and expansive set depicting one or more of Hogwarts' most memorable towers seen in all eight Harry Potter films.

The Wizarding World franchise is all available to stream on Max.