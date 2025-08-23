Tom Holland Spider-Man Movie Salaries: All 7 MCU Appearances (Including Brand New Day)

Tom Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the most commercially successful and beloved superhero runs in recent memory. Debuting in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Holland brought youthful energy, humor, and heart to the character, quickly endearing himself to fans worldwide. Over the years, his performance has not only helped define the MCU’s portrayal of Peter Parker but has also proved lucrative for both Holland and Marvel Studios.

Across his first six appearances, Holland has steadily increased his earnings, reflecting both his rising star power and the enormous success of the films he has anchored. From a modest paycheck in Civil War to multi-million-dollar salaries for No Way Home, each role shaped his Spider-Man legacy while setting the stage for his upcoming films. This progression highlights the financial and cultural significance of Holland’s run, showing how an actor can grow with a character while maintaining immense fan loyalty.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the horizon, Holland is expected to continue this upward trajectory. His salary for this upcoming film is rumored to be the biggest paycheck of his MCU career.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Salaries Across the MCU

Captain America: Civil War (2016) - $250,000

Marvel Studios

Holland's MCU debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War was a brief but electrifying introduction. In it, Peter Parker is recruited by Tony Stark amid the Avengers' internal conflict.

Earning a reported $250,000 for this cameo-like role, Holland stole scenes with wide-eyed enthusiasm and quick wit, instantly endearing himself to fans and setting the stage for his solo adventures.

This modest paycheck reflected his newcomer status, but the film's $1.15 billion global haul highlighted Spider-Man's potential, paving the way for more adventures and paydays.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - $500,000

Marvel Studios

In his first solo outing, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland fully embodied Peter Parker's high-school struggles while battling Michael Keaton's Vulture. He earned a base salary of $500,000 that reportedly climbed to $1.5 million thanks to box-office bonuses, and the film grossed $880.2 million worldwide.

Directed by Jon Watts, the movie focused on Peter's desire to prove himself beyond Stark's shadow, blending teen comedy with superhero action in a refreshing take.

This film solidified Holland's legacy by emphasizing Spider-Man's neighborhood roots and vulnerability, distancing from origin retreads, and earning critical acclaim for its heartfelt storytelling. These elements defined his tenure and boosted his bargaining power for future projects.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - $3 Million

Marvel Studios

Holland's role in Avengers: Infinity War saw Spider-Man joining the cosmic fight against Thanos, with memorable moments like his space-bound heroics and emotional "I don't feel so good" fade-out.

He reportedly earned $3 million for this ensemble epic, a significant jump aligned with the film's unprecedented $2.05 billion box-office triumph. Sharing the screen with MCU heavyweights, Holland's performance added levity and heart, humanizing the high-stakes narrative.

This appearance deepened his legacy by showcasing Peter's growth into a team player. The film's scale amplified Spider-Man's global icon status, proving Holland could hold his own in massive crossovers.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) - $3 Million

Marvel Studios

Holland reprised his role in Endgame, contributing to one of cinema’s most ambitious finales, earning a record-breaking $2.8 billion gross. Though his screen time was limited, Spider-Man’s appearances were crucial to continuity and fan satisfaction. He helped maintain emotional stakes and tied younger audiences into the saga’s resolution.

Holland's reported $3 million salary mirrored the previous Avengers installment, showing the value he had established in the MCU despite limited screen time. Spider-Man helped provide levity and relatability amidst the film’s heavier arcs, which included Tony Stark’s sacrifice and Black Widow’s death.

This balance of light-heartedness and emotional resonance showcased Holland’s versatility and contributed to his steadily increasing salary trajectory in subsequent projects.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) - $4 Million

Marvel Studios

Post-Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home followed Peter on a European school trip disrupted by elemental threats and the enigmatic Mysterio, allowing Holland to explore grief and self-doubt in greater depth. His reported salary rose to $4 million, buoyed by the film's $1.13 billion box-office success.

The plot masterfully balanced coming-of-age romance with superhero intrigue, emphasizing Peter's struggle to step out from Tony Stark's shadow.

This sequel enriched Holland's legacy by transitioning Spider-Man into a more independent phase.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) - $10 Million

Marvel Studios

No Way Home represents a culmination of Holland’s Spider-Man journey so far. The film unites three generations of Spider-Man, creating an emotional multiversal narrative that pays homage to decades of cinematic Spider-Man history. Holland’s performance had a mix of nostalgia, heroism, humor, and emotional drama, resonating with fans worldwide (with one fan breaking this incredible world record).

Earning $10 million, Holland’s compensation reflects his growing star power and the film’s immense box office performance. Grossing over $1.92 billion globally, the film confirmed Spider-Man as one of modern cinema's most bankable and beloved characters.

The success of No Way Home set a high bar for future Spider-Man stories, especially after the ending it had.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) - Prediction

Marvel Studios

With filming underway in locations like Glasgow since early August 2025, Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises to delve into Peter Parker's new chapter as a college student embracing his Spider-Man identity full-time, following the memory-erasing spell from No Way Home that left him isolated from loved ones.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film will explore themes of solitude, heroism, and potential clashes with threats like Scorpion, while reintroducing fan favourite characters such as Zendaya's MJ, Jacob Batalon's Ned, and MCU crossovers including Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

Set for release on July 31, 2026, as part of the MCU's Phase 6, industry reports suggest Holland's salary could range from $20 to $25 million, reflecting his proven box-office clout and the project's immense ambition. This installment is poised to deepen Holland's legacy by portraying a more grounded, introspective Peter, taking on real-world challenges without his support network.