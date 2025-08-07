Spider-Man Brand New Day Adds 9th Star to Its Growing Cast

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just had its ninth cast member officially confirmed. The upcoming fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie is in the midst of production in Glasgow, Scotland, with Holland and co. shutting down several square blocks to film its web-slinging action. Plot details on the film are still being kept under wraps, but several key cast members have already been confirmed, including Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and (yes, even) Zendaya.

And yet another name has been added to the list of actors confirmed to appear in Spider-Man 4, as Wynona Earp star Melanie Scrofano revealed that she has been cast in the movie. Scrofano is now the ninth member officially announced for the wall-crawling epic.

Scrofano shared the news on her personal Instagram page, where she posted an image of herself hanging from a lamppost in Glasgow.

Along with the picture, she shared the following caption, cryptically writing, "Sorry if my new movie interfered with your travel times," paired with a spider emoji:

"The best time with the best people in Glasgow. Thank you, Earpers, you are the best. Also, sorry if my new movie interfered with your travel times."

While Scrofano does not outright mention Spider-Man 4, the combination of the spider emoji, being in Glasgow, and mention of a "new movie," all but confirms she is talking about the web-headed blockbuster.

Her role in the upcoming film remains undisclosed, but fans now at least know the star, best known for her work in SyFy's Wynona Earp series, Revival (read more about Scrofano's Revival role here), and the hit Canadian comedy Letterkenny, will be in the movie in some fashion.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026. The new film marks the first MCU Spider-Man movie without director Jon Watts, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton stepping into the role. Brand New Day will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker now living under the guise of anonymity as a 20-something New Yorker with a super-powered secret. He is joined by the likes of Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Michael Mando as a part of this massive Marvel ensemble.

Every Other Confirmed Member of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast

Tom Holland- Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Tom Holland will return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as the titular wall-crawler. After battling to save the Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his fourth solo adventure will see Peter come back down to Earth, being the street-level Spider-Man fans have been itching to see from Marvel Studios for years—in what might be the best Spider-Man suit ever.

Jon Bernthal - Punisher

Marvel Studios

Joining the fun for Spider-Man 4 is returning Marvel star Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. Bernthal previously played the character exclusively in the Daredevil series of shows. He and Spidey are sure to butt heads over how they go about their superhero-based pursuits, with Punisher not afraid to crack a few skulls when needed.

Mark Ruffalo - Bruce Banner/Hulk

Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk is the only confirmed veteran MCU hero returning for Brand New Day. Ruffalo's not-so-jolly green giant is said to play a destructive role in the new movie, with something setting off his angrier side, turning him into the terrifying Savage Hulk in the middle of New York City.

Michael Mando - Scorpion

Marvel Studios

It has been nearly a decade since fans last saw Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion in the MCU; however, he is finally confirmed to return to the super-powered saga in the upcoming Spider-Man movie. After being set up as a potential future threat at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Mando's character will seemingly be one of the villains seen in the new film.

Zendaya - MJ

Marvel Studios

Despite no longer even knowing who her former love interest, Peter Parker, is anymore, Zendaya's MJ has been locked in as one of the returning cast members coming back for Spider-Man 4. Her role in the movie is reportedly fairly minimal, but it is said to pack a punch with what little screen time she does get.

Jacob Batalon - Ned Leeds

Marvel Studios

Jacob Batalon will also be back in the new film as Ned Leeds, Peter's former best friend and 'guy in the chair.' However, things will be different in Brand New Day for Peter and Ned as Batalon's character had his mind wiped of all memories of Peter Parker at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Sadie Sink

Netflix

One of the movie's newest additions is Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Sink, best known for playing Max on the hit Netflix sci-fi series, was first revealed to be in the movie back in March, yet her role remains unclear. There have been rumors that she could be playing anyone from Gwen Stacy to Mayday Parker to the iconic X-Men Jean Grey.

Liza Colón-Zayas

FX

Liza Colón-Zayas is another new member of the MCU Spider-Man family. Colón-Zayas comes into Brand New Day after breaking onto the scene as Tina Marrero in FX's The Bear. Her role in the new film has also not been announced, but some have wondered if she could potentially be a way into the MCU's take on Miles Morales.