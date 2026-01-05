DC Studios Omits 1 Mainstay from Its 2026 Movie & TV Slate

As DC Studios establishes its new cinematic universe, the 2026 release schedule has seen a significant change, breaking a long-standing tradition. For the first time since 2020, DC will have a calendar year with no live-action sequel among its major film and television offerings. The 2026 slate is built around two major cinematic debuts and a premium television event, all designed to showcase the creative breadth of the DCU.

Kicking off the theatrical season will be Supergirl (June 26, 2026), starring Milly Alcock, a cosmic science-fiction adventure adapting Tom King’s acclaimed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film will present a darker, more complex Kara Zor-El, one scarred by a brutal childhood, whose journey begins when she teams up with the young warrior Ruthye to hunt the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills.

The DCU will also deliver a Clayface film on September 11, 2026. Written by Mike Flanagan and directed by James Watkins, Clayface is billed as a body-horror film focused on the tragic transformation of actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries). The HBO Max series Lanterns is a high-priority event that is also expected to premiere in late Summer 2026. Described as a space-cop version of True Detective, Lanterns will star Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as veteran Hal Jordan and rookie John Stewart, respectively, as they investigate an Earth-based mystery that has cosmic implications for the entire DCU. This leaves 2026 with no DC Studios sequel project.

Over the past half-decade, the DC's ardent fan base grew accustomed to at least one live-action sequel annually, largely due to the steady output of the now-defunct DCEU. With James Gunn's new DCU still in its foundational stage, it's no surprise that 2026 is going to be an odd year out, a natural consequence of prioritizing the introduction of numerous fresh projects and new characters. However, this sequel drought is expected to be brief. In 2027 and subsequent years, the DCU is likely to resume a regular cadence of sequels, with projects like Superman: Man of Tomorrow leading the charge as established heroes return for new installments.

Live-Action Sequels Released by DC Studios Since 2020

2025: Peacemaker Season 2

In a year dominated by the launch of the new DCU with the film Superman, Peacemaker Season 2 debuted on HBO Max on August 21, 2025, serving as a sequel to the 2022 series. Peacemaker Season 2 continued the story of Christopher Smith (John Cena), introducing a multiversal element that successfully transitioned the show's continuity status from the defunct DCEU into the new DCU. Peacemaker was a key narrative bridge, setting the stage for the character's future involvement in the larger universe.

2024: Joker: Folie à Deux, The Penguin, and Superman & Lois Season 4

The 2024 slate was packed with highly anticipated follow-ups across three distinct active DC continuities: the Elseworlds film series, the streaming spin-offs of The Batman universe, and the concluding broadcast TV universe. October 4, 2024, brought Joker: Folie à Deux, a direct sequel to 2019's Joker. The musical film continued the dark, grounded, and isolated narrative of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) as he awaited trial at Arkham State Hospital, focusing on his volatile relationship with the newly introduced Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga). Operating under the Elseworlds banner, Joker: Folie à Deux remained separate from the main DCU.

Meanwhile, the eight-episode Max limited series The Penguin, which began its run on September 19, 2024, functioned as a spin-off to The Batman. The Penguin followed Oswald Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) as he seized power in Gotham City's criminal underworld following the chaos of the city-wide flood, expanding the neo-noir universe established by Matt Reeves.

Finally, the final, 10-episode run of The CW's Superman & Lois Season 4, which began on October 7, 2024, wrapped up the Arrowverse’s last major remaining show, focusing on the central Kent family as they resolved the cliffhanger involving Doomsday and Lex Luthor, resulting in the Kents' decision to publicly reveal Clark's identity as Superman.

2023: Shazam! Fury of the Gods & Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The year 2023 delivered the final two theatrical sequel films of the original DCEU. Both films were essential to their respective character arcs before the continuity was formally retired. The year’s film slate began on March 17, 2023, with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 Shazam! film. Shazam continued the story of teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and his hero alter-ego Shazam (Zachary Levi), alongside his super-powered foster family, as they battled the Daughters of Atlas (Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler), who sought to reclaim their stolen magical power.

The DCEU then met its official conclusion with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 22, 2023. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom saw Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) reluctantly team up with his imprisoned half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to stop the vengeful Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) from using a cursed trident to trigger a catastrophic climate event.

2022: Peacemaker Season 1

2022 saw the successful migration of Peacemaker's cinematic story to the small screen. The Peacemaker series was a sequel to Suicide Squad, making its debut on HBO Max on January 13, 2022. The show picked up with Christopher Smith (John Cena) after his recovery from a near-fatal gunshot wound.

The plot centered on his forced recruitment into a new black-ops team, Project Butterfly, tasked with assassinating members of an alien race. Peacemaker Season 1 explored the protagonist's fraught relationship with his white supremacist father, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), and his identity as a hero and a person.

2021: The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad arrived on August 5, 2021, as a sequel to the 2016 Suicide Squad. Directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad continued the stories of returning characters like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis).

The plot followed a new Task Force X team sent to the island nation of Corto Maltese to destroy the secret Nazi-era laboratory Jötunheim and its dangerous experiment, the alien Starro the Conqueror.

2020: Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 began the continuous streak of live-action sequels. The follow-up to 2017's Wonder Woman arrived on December 25, 2020. Wonder Woman 1984 transported Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to the 1980s, where she worked as a cultural anthropologist.

The conflict revolved around the Dreamstone, an ancient artifact that grants wishes. Diana's desire brought back her deceased lover, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), while her colleague Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) was transformed into the villain Cheetah. Wonder Woman 1984 focused on stopping the corrupted businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) from using the stone's power to reshape the world.