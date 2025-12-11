DC Officially Confirms the Title of Batman's Next Movie

DC's next Batman movie has an official title, confirming an epic adaptation is on the way. DC is cooking up a wide range of Batman offerings for the coming years across movies, TV, games, animation, comics, and more. The crown jewel of that slate is, of course, The Batman: Part 2, which fans are eagerly awaiting the release of in October 2027, over five years after the first.

Warner Bros. Animation (presumably alongside DC Studios) is developing a "multi-part" adaptation of the iconic Batman: Knightfall storyline. As Part 1 has been slated for 2026, it will be the next of many Batman projects to be released in the next few years.

WB confirmed at New York Comic Con 2025 that the first part will be titled Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall when it arrives in 2026, indicating it will adapt the first of three volumes of this legendary Batman tale, albeit with a somewhat clunky title.

It's unclear how long fans will have to wait for expected further Knightfall chapters after the first debuts in 2026, but its sequels will debut alongside a swarm of Batman media.

Every Major Upcoming Batman Release (Movies, TV, Games & More)

The Batman Part II (October 1, 2027)

DC

At the top of the agenda for most Dark Knight enthusiasts is The Batman: Part 2, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. The Elseworlds sequel is finally taking steps forward after years of waiting, with the script complete, production set for Spring 2026, and the first major new casting confirmed.

Clayface (September 11, 2026)

DC

The next live-action tale from the Batman mythos and the first from James Gunn's DCU, in fact, won't feature Gotham's protector at all. Instead, actor Tom Rhys Harries will star in Clayface, a down-on-his-luck actor transformed into the shape-shifting villain in a body horror epic written by Mike Flanagan.

The Brave and the Bold (TBD)

DC

DC Studios has been having a tough time getting its Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold, off the ground. The DCU's Dark Knight will be played by a new actor and paired with his biological son and future Robin, Damian Wayne, in the undated blockbuster directed by The Flash's Andy Muschietti.

Dynamic Duo (June 30, 2028)

DC

Dynamic Duo will be uniquely animated by Swaybox as it explores the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd through puppetry. Both James Gunn and Matt Reeves will produce the 2028 release, but it remains unclear whether it will take place in the DCU or be a standalone Elseworlds story.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 (2026)

DC

Amazon Prime Video will premiere Batman: Caped Crusader's second season in 2026, continuing to explore its unique, detective noir-inspired Batman. The series' co-showrunner confirmed Season 2 will introduce a "very different" Joker after he was teased in the previous finale.

Harley Quinn Season 6 (TBD)

DC

HBO Max has yet to renew Harley Quinn for Season 6, but equally, there has been no cancellation since Season 5 ended in March, leaving the animated comedy's future uncertain. Beyond that, DC also seems to be cooking up a new Harley Quinn spin-off that could draw from the Batman mythos.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (2026)

DC

Finally, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will allow gamers to revisit an open-world Gotham in a brick-based fashion, featuring new gameplay inspired by the infamous Arkham franchise. Players will embark on a brand-new adventure, tracing Bruce Wayne's origins to his heroic career in Gotham. The game will draw inspiration from various movies.

Untitled Rocksteady Batman Game (TBD)

DC

A report from Bloomberg revealed that Rocksteady Games, the developer of Arkham, is "looking to return to Batman for a single-player game," which is still believed to be years away. It's unclear whether Rocksteady is plotting an Arkham Knight sequel over a decade later or something new altogether.

Untitled Batman: Arkham Shadow Sequel (TBD)

DC

Batman: Arkham Shadow was released in 2024 for Meta Quest 3 as a VR sequel to Arkham Origins from developer Camouflaj. Commissioner Gordon actor Mark Rolston confirmed to Culture Combine in September that he is "about to start another one" of the Arkham VR games.

Absolute Batman: Ark M Special (January 7, 2026)

DC

DC's Absolute universe has its own twisted version of Arkham Asylum in Ark M, which serves as a black site for human experimentation created by the Joker and has produced the likes of Bane. January's Absolute Batman special will explore the "origins" and "terrible secrets" of Ark M.

Batman: Knightfall Film(s)

DC

Most are expecting that DC will go down the trilogy route with this animated Knight Batman saga, adapting the three volumes of the saga, recapped below: