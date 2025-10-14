DC Studios Announces Multiple Connected Batman Movies; Part 1 Will Release In 2026

Warner Bros. (WB) has announced multiple new connected Batman movies, with Part 1 set for release in 2026. WB has numerous Batman and Batman-related projects in the works. Under the DCU banner, a new Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, is in development, along with a new Teen Titans film (starring Batman's slick sidekick Robin) and Dynamic Duo. Additionally, several titles are in development outside of the brand's interconnected DC canon.

Fans add another new Batman film project to the list of in-development titles as WB has announced several new Batman movies as a part of a new animated adaptation of the beloved Batman: Knightfall storyline. Variety confirmed the news, revealing that the new Knightfall story will take place over several films produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Batman: Knightfall - Part 1 will debut sometime in 2026, with no specific release date having been announced as of yet. Part 1 (subtitled Knightfall) will be directed by Jeff Wamester with a script from Young Justice and Supernatural writer Jeremy Adams.

While it has not yet been announced how many entries it will take to tackle Knightfall, a leaked listing from 2024 seems to suggest that it will be a trilogy, with each entry titled Knightfall, Knightquest, and Knightsend.

This marks the first time the Knightfall story has been adapted for the screen in any meaningful way. Previously, elements from the beloved comic narrative had made their way into Batman titles such as Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.

Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall is set to debut sometime in 2026. The film's official logline describes a sweeping comic book tale where "the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman’s entire Rogue’s Gallery from Arkham Asylum." No casting or specific release information has been made public yet.

What To Know About Batman: Knightfall?

For years, Warner Bros. Animation has adapted some of DC's biggest and best comic book stories.

When James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the brand, it was unclear if that work would move forward, but this seems to suggest that it will be the case with the incoming Batman: Knightfall adaptation.

Knightfall is one of the most glaring remaining Batman stories still awaiting the TV or movie treatment, and it seems fans are finally going to get it.

The Batman: Knightfall comic story spanned three volumes, released between 1993 and 1994. Each volume was dubbed Knightfall, Knightquest, and Knightsend (just like the upcoming animated movies are rumored to be as well).

Written by an all-star team of DC writers, Chuck Dixon, Jo Duffy, Alan Grant, Dennis O'Neil, and Doug Moench, Knightfall follows the story of the hulking Bane breaking out every one of Batman's most formidable foes to launch an all-out assault on the Dark Knight.

Bruce Wayne is eventually pushed to the brink, having to step back from his Batman-ing career, handing the mantle off to a protege named Jean-Paul Valley (a.k.a. Azrael).

As Azrael continues to don the cowl, he becomes increasingly violent, sullying Batman's name, and eventually, Bruce seeks supernatural healing before returning to reclaim the cape.