All 6 DC Superhero Movies & Shows Releasing In 2026 (Confirmed)

Four DC projects are set to make waves in 2026, and the anticipation is high for each of them as they expand the storytelling of the expansive franchise. 2025 was a big year for DC due to the proper introduction of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. Superman made headlines due to the impressive and memorable performance of David Corenswet's new version of the Kryptonian hero on the big screen. The success carried over into Peacemaker Season 2 after its wild ending laid the groundwork for the DCU's future involving Salvation and the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

Looking ahead to 2026, DC is poised to replicate its successful run in 2025 by showcasing fresh projects on both the small and big screen, including Supergirl, Lanterns, Clayface, and Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader.

The ranking below does not include Teen Titans Go! and Batwheels (both scheduled for release in 2026) due to their younger-skewing demographic.

Every Upcoming DC Project, Ranked by Anticipation

6.) Batman: Knightfall

DC

The first part of DC's multi-film Batman project, titled Batman: Knightfall, is confirmed to release sometime in 2026. It is based on the comic story of the same name that chronicles Bane freeing Batman's entire roster of villains from Arkham Asylum, pushing the titular hero to his physical and mental breaking point.

Seeing this story in animated format is exciting because it allows fans to experience Batman's downfall as his Rogues' Gallery wreaks havoc in Gotham. Batman: Knightfall also explored more of Azrael's introduction when the Dark Knight was on his road to recovery. Although Fox's live-action Gotham show included Azrael in Season 2, Episode 19, what makes this adaptation worthwhile is that it will lean on a more comic-accurate portrayal of the fanatical warrior who thrives on brutality, showcasing more of the differences between him and Gotham's true protector.

5.) My Adventures With Superman Season 3

HBO Max

In August 2025, My Adventures With Superman Season 3 was confirmed to be in "post-production," meaning that it is likely to premiere in 2026. The upcoming season is confirmed to feature the debut of Superboy, which could mean that further exploration of the Kryptonian lineage will take center stage.

The aftermath of Brainiac's invasion of Earth is also expected to be at the forefront of the story, with Supergirl now living alongside her cousin on Earth, which means that another strong Kryptonian hero is ready to defend the planet from otherworldly threats. The uneasy alliance between Lex Luthor and General Wade Eiling could also cause some future trouble against the newly reunited Kryptonian cousins.

What makes My Adventures with Superman an exciting animated show is its consistency in delivering pure and fun stories centered around the Man of Steel, while still managing to pay tribute to the comics.

4.) Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

DC

Release Date: Sometime in 2026

Many would agree that any DC project with Batman as the headliner would be an instant hit, and this was true when Batman: Caped Crusader premiered on Prime Video in August 2024 after it earned an impressive 94% critic score from Rotten Tomatoes. Ahead of Season 2, the hype is still high for the animated series, especially after Caped Crusader's ending set up the arrival of the Dark Knight's most iconic villain, the Joker.

While it is obviously an Elseworlds project, there are many reasons to be excited about Batman: Caped Crusader, mainly because it has enough freedom to explore the Batman mythos further and its expansive rogues' gallery without any restrictions. A bonus is its unique 1940s setting.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 also offers plenty of opportunities to explore more of its street-level and grittier stories, providing a platform for Batman's allies like Jim Gordon and Renee Montoya to take center stage while also giving lesser-known Gotham-based characters like Onomatopoeia, Nocturna, and Gentleman Ghost a chance to shine.

3.) Clayface

DC

Release Date: September 11, 2026

DC Studios is set to introduce a bold new entry into its Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters lineup with the arrival of an R-rated Batman villain movie: Clayface. Directed by James Watkins, Clayface is a unique entry highlighting the origin story of Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries), who turns into a shape-shifting monster who eventually becomes one of Batman's dangerous enemies.

While it has a lesser budget than other DCU entries (a major shift from the DCEU's strategy), what makes Clayface interesting is the fact that it takes a bold risk of pushing unfiltered body horror to the forefront in the superhero space while also offering the first proper look at the DCU's version of Gotham.

The anticipation is also sky-high for Clayface because many are speculating that the movie could provide the first official glimpse at the franchise's version of Batman, whether in silhouette form or a proper debut.

Aside from it being a fresh take on a classic DC villain, the fact that the script was written by Mike Flanagan, who is known for his work on The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, should be more than enough of a reason to watch Clayface, mainly because he has already proven before that he can deliver character-driven stories in the horror space.

2.) Lanterns

DC Studios

Release date: Early 2026

Lanterns is an upcoming HBO Max series that will explore the mythos of the DCU's Green Lanterns through the perspectives of its lead stars, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan.

Although Green Lantern stories are known for their cosmic-based stories, what makes Lanterns unique is the fact that it embraces a grounded detective story with buddy cop elements, as both Hal and John are tasked with investigating a murder tied to a mysterious conspiracy.

Another reason why fans should be excited for Lanterns is its episodic format because it allows the show to further dive into the Green Lantern mythos, expanding the history of characters like Sinestro, the Guardians of OA, and Hal Jordan's time as a member of the Corps (knowing that he will be a veteran when the series begins).

While Superman did provide a glimpse of how Green Lanterns thrive in battle due to Guy Gardner's inclusion, Lanterns would elevate the Lantern Corps. in more ways than one, because seeing a team-up of Hal and John in live-action (who are perhaps two of the most recognizable Green Lanterns in DC lore) would finally give DC diehards the definitive team-up on-screen that they have been clamoring for years.

1.) Supergirl

DC Studios

Release date: June 26, 2026

Following the success of Superman and her surprise cameo in the movie's final moments, the most anticipated DCU project based on excitement level is Supergirl. Headlined by Milly Alcock and based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, Supergirl is confirmed to be a space adventure similar to James Gunn's highly successful Guardians of the Galaxy movies from the MCU.

Aside from being a fresh take on Supergirl that is radically different from the Arrowverse's version of the character (as teased during Superman's ending), the upcoming movie also has an incredible cast since it marks the debut of Jason Momoa's Lobo and Matthias Schoenaerts' ruthless villain, Krem. Speculation also became rampant that David Corenswet will return the favor by appearing in a cameo in the Milly Alcock-led DC movie (read more about Superman's possible appearance in Supergirl here).

As part of the Superman Saga, Supergirl is expected to play a crucial role in the DCU's grand scheme, and it could even provide major teases for 2027's Man of Tomorrow.