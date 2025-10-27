Superman's Next DCU Appearance Seemingly Revealed (And It's Coming Soon)

Superman appears set to make his return to the greater DCU in 2026, sooner than most fans expected. David Corenswet brought the red-caped hero back to prominence by leading the cast of 2025's Superman, the first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly rebooted DC Universe. Looking ahead, the Last Son of Krypton may be back on the big screen before long.

A new rumor indicated that Warner Bros. and DC Studios will bring David Corenswet back as Superman for 2026's Supergirl. According to insider Daniel Richtman, Supergirl is now "going through two weeks of reshoots" ahead of its June 2026 release date. He also shared that it is "likely" the studio will add "some scenes with Superman" as part of those reshoots:

"'Supergirl' is currently going through two weeks of reshoots. It is likely they are adding some scenes with Superman."

This also comes after Warner Bros. removed Corenswet's Superman costume from an exhibit for the Superman movie at the company's studio tour in Burbank, California. The costume previously stood alongside other costumes for Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor, but Warner Bros. removed it a couple of months ago. This is believed to be another piece of evidence that Corenswet will be back in DC Studios' first Supergirl movie.

Supergirl (originally titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) will be the second movie released in DC Studios' new slate of films and TV shows. Starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham, the film is expected to pit Kara Zor-El on a journey across the galaxy with a young alien girl before taking on an intense quest for revenge. Supergirl will fly into theaters on June 26, 2026.

Superman's Expected Role in 2026's Supergirl Movie

DC Studios

While Milly Alcock had an exciting cameo at the end of 2025's Superman movie, she only got a few lines of dialogue and a fun interaction with Krypto the Super-dog to work with. Looking ahead to her solo movie, with rumors that Superman will be involved in some capacity, the question now is how big his role will be alongside his cousin.

With filming reportedly lasting about two weeks, this could be enough time for Corenswet to take on a bit more substantial a role in this movie than what Alcock had in his. This is only likely to result in Superman having a scene or two of action in the Supergirl solo movie, but it would be enough to establish more of a bond between them as DC moves further into the greater story.

The two were also retconned to have been together in Peacemaker Season 2 alongside Guy Gardner's Green Lantern and Hawkgirl, further setting their relationship in stone. Supergirl may pit them alongside each other for a more fleshed-out plotline or an action sequence, which should add new levels of excitement for the story in its early stages.

No matter how Corenswet's Superman is used in the DCU's second movie, his inclusion is sure to have a major impact on the greater narrative once he and Alcock return in 2026.

