DC Announces 2026 Supergirl Movie's Unsurprising Genre

DC's 2026 Supergirl movie now has its genre set in stone - one which should surprise nobody. Supergirl is one of the next handful of projects being developed for the new DC Universe under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Coming as the next movie in the slate after July 2025's Superman, anticipation is building to see how this universe will be built on the big screen.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced Supergirl as a space adventure when discussing the new movie's genre. Rolling Stone asked Gunn about the upcoming war between humans and metahumans teased at the end of Peacemaker Season 2 and if it will come up in projects like Lanterns and Supergirl. Explaining how that plot and those stories are "part of the overall tapestry," Gunn noted how "Supergirl especially is a space adventure" while comparing it to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with Marvel Studios:

"No, no. Both those things are worked in. We knew both of those stories were a part of what we originally put together, so they’re part of the overall tapestry, but they’re also their own thing. 'Supergirl' especially is a space adventure. It’s like 'Guardians.'"

This should come as no surprise, as the space adventure genre is one of the main genres designated to the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic. Written by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, Woman of Tomorrow highlights Kara Zor-El as she goes on a quest in deep space, with Krypto the Super-Dog at her side.

Supergirl will be the second movie in James Gunn's new DCU and the fifth release in the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. While specific plot details have not been revealed yet, the movie will star Milly Alcock, David Krumholtz, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Jason Momoa (playing Lobo in a small cameo role). Supergirl is set to soar into theaters on June 26, 2026.

Why Space Adventure Genre Makes Sense for 2026's Supergirl

DC Studios

Looking at the comic inspiration for DC Studios' Supergirl movie, the "space adventure" theme works as well as any for this new adventure. Told from the perspective of an alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll (played by Eve Ridley), Kara Zor-El goes with her as she seeks justice for her father's death.

While part of the movie is expected to be set on Earth (after Milly Alcock's cameo at the end of Superman), fans are anxious to see what other worlds come to life through the story. This movie will also be one of a few projects to set up 2027's Man of Tomorrow, meaning it will be pivotal to the expansion of the greater universe upon arrival as well.

Supergirl will highlight plenty of key differences between Kara Zor-El and her cousin, Kal-El, exploring Kara's darker origins as she treks across the universe. It will also give fans a different look at the DC Universe than what came to fruition in Superman, which utilized Earth as its primary locale, outside of a few glimpses into pocket universes.

This will also follow up on some of the story coming in Lanterns, which will give fans a first look at the numerous alien species that make up the DCU's Green Lantern Corps.

Fans are sure to learn more about Supergirl in the coming months once the first trailer is released, which should offer a look into just how vast the universe will be in this space-adventure-genre epic.