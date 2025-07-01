James Gunn Explains the Key Difference Between DCU’s Superman and Supergirl

James Gunn has given fans a clearer picture of how the new DCU will treat its two Kryptonian heroes. While both Superman and Supergirl share a tragic origin and immense power, Gunn revealed some fundamental differences in how they'll be portrayed in the DCU. These heroes are setting the stage for Gunn's rebooted DC, with Superman kicking off the universe in theaters on July 11 and Supergirl being the second theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

When asked by ComicBook about the possibility of Krypton appearing in 2026's Supergirl, recently dropping Woman of Tomorrow from the title, James Gunn used the question as a springboard to highlight the core emotional difference between Superman and Supergirl.

According to the DC Studios co-head, their contrasting upbringings are essential to understanding who they are. Gunn pointed out that Clark Kent's life on Earth was shaped by stability: "He had parents that loved him and an easygoing upbringing," a sharp contrast to Kara Zor-El's more traumatic experience:

"Well, that's always a possibility. But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them. And that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood. I mean, he had parents that loved him and an easygoing upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways."

Superman

Gunn didn't hold back when describing the darker, more traumatic path that shaped the DCU's version of Supergirl, "She's kind of a mess:"

"And Supergirl, especially the DCU Supergirl, she's kind of a mess. I mean she's had real issues growing up, and it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

If it wasn't clear before, Milly Alcock's Supergirl is going to be a lot different than David Corenswet's Kal-El. Despite that, she's expected to make her debut with a cameo in Superman this year before headlining her own film, Supergirl, next summer.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the movie has already completed principal photography and will serve as DC's big summer release in 2026. While Corenswet's Superman is positioned as the face of the rebooted franchise, Alcock's Supergirl will also play a major role moving forward, joining Trinity members like Batman and Wonder Woman.

Adding to the excitement, Jason Momoa is returning to the DCU as the ruthless bounty hunter Lobo, this time stepping into the role of villain rather than hero (Aquaman). The film draws inspiration from Tom King's acclaimed comic run, offering a darker, more emotionally complex version of the character.

Setting The Tone of Kryptonians in the DCU

Supergirl

There's no hiding that Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will heavily influence the upcoming film, setting it apart from the brighter tone of James Gunn's Superman. While Clark Kent's story will seemingly focus on the positives of the Kansas-raised boy scout, Kara Zor-El's journey will be much more raw and harrowing, shaped by trauma, survival, and emotional volatility.

The King comic the film is based on follows Supergirl on a cosmic revenge quest alongside a young alien girl, Ruthye, often without her powers and far from the safety of Earth, emphasizing moral complexity. This grittier, more introspective tone is expected to contrast sharply with Superman's more optimistic worldview, creating a compelling balance in the DCU's two upcoming films.

Interestingly, the beloved superdog Krypto, who features prominently in both the King's Supergirl comic and Gunn's Superman, could serve as a narrative throughline, tying Kara and Clark's stories together on screen.