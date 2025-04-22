First Look at Jason Momoa's New DC Supervillain, Lobo, Released Online

Jason Momoa's Lobo took the spotlight in a brand-new inside look at DC Studios' upcoming solo film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

While Supergirl is still more than a year away from its release, Momoa has been front and center in helping to promote the movie as filming pushes forward. He has already teased a massive future for his new DC supervillain, Lobo, as he continues his work with Warner Bros. and builds this new franchise.

Lobo will take the spotlight alongside Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El for the first solo Supergirl movie in more than 40 years, which will also be the second film in James Gunn's new DCU. Even though the promotional tour for the movie is far from starting, a small hint of what to expect has come forward for Momoa fans.

Far-Away Look at Jason Momoa in DC's Supergirl Set Video

DC Comics

Social media user UnBoxPHDFILM shared a new set video showing off Jason Momoa's return to the DC Universe as Lobo in 2026's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Taking to X, the scooper shared a blurry still image from the video of Momoa donning a black and grey costume along with long black hair. This seems to indicate he will have a fairly comic-accurate look for Lobo, which comes after debunked set photos teased a similar costume for the new DCU villain.

The user also posted the full set video on YouTube, showing Momoa in full costume on what appears to be some kind of massive platform or roof of a building. He can be seen throwing projectiles at an enemy as his long leather jacket flaps behind him.

The full set video can be seen below:

What to Expect From Jason Momoa's DCU Return in Supergirl

DC Comics

Although Jason Momoa is no stranger to the DCU after years of playing Aquaman in the former DC Extended Universe, this movie will put him on a much different path narratively. Thankfully, viewers have little reason to be worried for him, as he is playing what he has called a dream role with Lobo in Supergirl.

Lobo is an alien mercenary/bounty hunter who hails from the planet Czarnia in DC Comics, and he has played roles as both a villain and an antihero since the early '80s.

Along with super strength, stamina, and invulnerability, Lobo's alien nature makes him one of the most powerful characters in DC lore. He is a genius and an expert combatant, and he has almost incomparable regeneration skills, even being able to make a new version of himself if he spills a drop of his blood.

While Lobo's role is said to be fairly minimal in Supergirl, this movie will be the start of an extended run for Momoa, which will likely see him jump into different projects across the slate. Fans may not know exactly where he'll pop up again, but this solo outing is sure to give Momoa a chance to shine with limited screentime.

As for when he will be seen for the first time, due to his small role, DC may not look to utilize him much in the film's marketing campaign when it first kicks off. The studio is sure to want to bring as much excitement as possible for Momoa's casting, meaning his full look may be kept a secret for the foreseeable future.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will soar into theaters on July 26, 2026.