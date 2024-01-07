Aquaman Movies in Order: Every DC Appearance from Jason Momoa

Here are all of Jason Momoa‘s appearances as Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman) in DCEU movies and series and beyond in the order in which they were released.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom signaled the conclusion of the DCEU, and Jason Momoa’s version of the seafaring superhero has ridden his last seahorse.

Momoa, of course, played the character in multiple films, making his mark on the iconic DC personality. Aquaman has long been the butt of the joke but the actor managed to imbue him with a sort of rough-and-tumble charisma not commonly associated with the hero.

Every Time Jason Momoa Played Aquaman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Warner Bros.

Momoa’s role in Batman v Superman was quite minimal, but it was still technically his DCEU debut. When Gal Gadot’s Diana peruses the digital files obtained from LexCorp, grainy, underwater video footage of Arthur is shown. He emerges from a cave only to immediately take out the camera with his trident.

Justice League

Warner Bros.

To put it lightly, the version of DC’s Justice League that was helmed by Joss Whedon was not met with grand critical or fan acclaim. Nonetheless, it marked Jason Momoa’s first main role as Aquaman. The future King of Atlantis takes on Steppenwolf and his Parademon minions alongside fellow heroes like Batman and the Flash.

As much as this DCEU entry is hated by the fanbase, it at least gave Momoa some decent material to work with for the first time, as his previous appearance was nothing more than a three-second cameo.

Aquaman

Warner Bros.

Jason Momoa finally took the spotlight in 2018’s Aquaman. This is the first DCEU movie to feature Momoa as the lead. He joined a cast that included Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Amber Heard.

In Aquaman, the title character is forced to contend with his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) along with the dangerous villain known as Black Manta, all while grappling with his calling to the Atlantean throne.

Peacemaker

Warner Bros.

Speaking of cameos, Jason Momoa showed up toward the very end of the James Gunn-written-and-directed Peacemaker series. In the first season’s last episode, four members of the Justice League swoop in to try and help save the day, only to be berated by Peacemaker for arriving too late.

Among the insults slung is the insinuation that Arthur has been 'intimate' with undersea wildlife. Aquaman frustratedly states that he’s had it with that particular rumor only for Barry Allen to reply, “It’s not a rumor.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Warner Bros.

Director Zack Snyder’s four-hour-long Justice League epic represents what the movie always should have been, were it not for a variety of unfortunate circumstances. Arthur Curry follows roughly the same narrative arc as in the 2017 theatrical cut, but his scenes are far more fleshed out.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Arthur Curry again does battle with the evil Steppenwolf and his forces in partnership with Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Cyborg, and the Flash.

The Flash

Warner Bros.

The Flash is not everyone’s favorite for many reasons. Suffice it to say that the film was a sort of perfect storm of bad CGI, bad timing, and an embattled star in the form of Ezra Miller. Besides showing up as a ghoulish-looking digital double in the time-travel sequences, Momoa appears in the flesh in a post-credits cameo.

In said stinger, Barry pulls a drunken Arthur out of a bar where he promptly falls asleep in a sidewalk puddle.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Warner Bros.

The 2023 sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recently hit theaters and marks the final time that Jason Momoa will appear on-screen as Aquaman, barring some unforeseen twist of fate.

The plot concerns a quest for vengeance on the part of Black Manta which forces Arthur and Orm to join forces in a reluctant truce.

Bonus: The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Warner Bros.

Momoa lent his voice to his tongue-in-cheek LEGO Minifigure counterpart in The LEGO Movie 2, where he popped in to inform his super-friends that ”General Zod just made homemade guac.”

Although the DCEU has come to a close, the universe will soon be rebooted by James Gunn and Peter Safran with the newly-dubbed DCU. And if rumors hold any water, there could be an opportunity for Momoa to take on the role of the intergalactic, alien bounty hunter Lobo.

Most of Aquaman’s film appearances can be streamed on Max. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in cinemas everywhere.