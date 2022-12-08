Warner Bros. May Be Done With Jason Momoa's Aquaman

Warner Bros. Discovery has certainly not made it easy for fans to have hope for the DCU, but it's now been made worse with reports of Jason Momoa being done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

It appears that the studio is slowly phasing out members of the Justice League cast by Zack Snyder. Ben Affleck's Batman cameo in the Aquaman sequel has reportedly been removed, Henry Cavill's Superman cameo in The Flash might be removed too, and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 was just canceled.

So, it's even more shocking to see that Momoa will be departing the role of Arthur Curry. But that doesn't mean WBD is finished working with the actor in the DCU.

Jason Mamoa Could Be Done With Aquaman

DC

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa might be finished with the role of Arthur Curry after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

However, several sources from THR said that despite stepping away from the character, Momoa would be a "pivotal figure" in the new plans for the DCU moving forward. Other sources claimed that Momoa would lead a new franchise as an entirely different character.

This could explain why the interstellar bounty hunter, Lobo, was teased just weeks ago by both DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and Momoa.

New Character, New Universe, Same Actor

It's shocking that Gunn, alongside fellow co-CEO Peter Safran, might finally be pulling the trigger and doing a full-on reboot of the DCU. Although, it's ironic that despite their many controversies, Ezra Miller may be the last remnant of the previous regime.

But, as shown in this report, just because these actors might be leaving these roles doesn't mean they can't still have a place in the DCU. Marvel Studios has done precisely that, like casting actress Gemma Chan in Eternals, despite her appearance (and death) in Captain Marvel.

Fans will be able to see Momoa one last time as Arthur Curry when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is released in theaters on December 25, 2023.