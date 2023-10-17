DC Calls It Quits With Jason Momoa as Aquaman (Report)

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Aquaman, Jason Momoa

The newly-formed DC Studios has shut the door on Jason Momoa’s run as Aquaman in the DC Universe (DCU).

Momoa‘s next solo movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be a milestone moment for DC Studios as it marks the official end of the former DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Following that film, new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn will bring forth his new slate of projects in a fresh DCU, which doesn’t appear to include Momoa playing Aquaman or any other legacy hero back again.

DC Finished with Jason Momoa as Aquaman

Jason Momoa as Aquaman
DC

In a recent Variety report noting scenes from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom featuring Amber Heard that were removed, it was revealed Jason Momoa will no longer play Aquaman for DC Studios.

This is the same situation for other stars from the former DCEU such as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, and Ezra Miller’s Flash.

However, the situation is different for Momoa, as he’s reportedly entered talks with Gunn and company to play the famous DC antihero Lobo in a future project.

Rumors pointed to him potentially taking on this role as early as 2025 with an appearance in Superman: Legacy, which cast its first two leading actors, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, in June.

Will Jason Momoa Return to the DCU?

There’s no doubt that Jason Momoa is all-in on a DC comeback, as he teased that he discussed his “dream project” with Gunn and Peter Safran after they officially took over the franchise.

He’s spoken cryptically about not being finished with the DCU and he’s been fairly blatant about the fact in other public appearances, making it almost inevitable that he will be back at some point.

For the time being, Superman: Legacy is waiting to get its production started until the actor’s strike comes to an end, and Gunn still has work to do in casting other major characters outside of Lobo.

And with Safran already hinting that Momoa has a future under the new DC banner, many fans feel that it is only a matter of time until his new role becomes a sure thing.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will debut in theaters on December 20.

