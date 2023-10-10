A new report indicated that several scenes featuring Amber Heard were removed from Aquaman 2.

It was previously speculated whether Heard's role as Mera would be reduced in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

During the popular defamation case proceedings between Johnny Depp and Heard, the actress shared that Mera was reduced to "a very pared down version of that role."

On the contrary, director James Wan recently said her role wasn't limited and that this sequel was always going to shift the attention away from Mera.

Amber Heard Scenes Removed from Aquaman 2

DC

Within a new report from Variety regarding Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it was revealed that scenes starring Amber Heard were deleted.

The outlet reported that "at least" two sequences were removed from Aquaman 2.

Details of the scenes were revealed, with one being an action scene with Mera taking on Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and the other a loving moment with Arthur (Jason Momoa).

One source told Variety that Momoa blocked Heard on Instagram; it's public information that he unfollowed her this past summer.

DC

This report puts to bed the rumor that she was removed entirely from the film, which was previously questioned following a few glimpses in the first Aquaman 2 trailer.

However, a previous quote from The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez stating that she will appear in roughly 20 minutes of the movie is still possible.

What Is Amber Heard's Role in Aquaman 2?

Based on the initial promotional push for Aquaman 2, Amber Heard as Mera will be a complete afterthought in the upcoming DC film.

As director James Wan previously mentioned, this sequel focuses more on Arthur and Orm (Patrick Wilson) rather than Mera and the King of the Seven Seas.

While it's confirmed that Mera will be present, expect the character to quickly be pushed to the background and possibly mentioned more than she is actually seen on screen.

It will be interesting to see if the deleted scenes make the film disjointed at all, especially when it comes to Arthur and Mera's love story. It's possible part of the film's reshoots addressed this so the film can transition better while ignoring Heard's character.

Regardless, find out what happens when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 20.