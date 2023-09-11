Aquaman 2: First Glimpse at Amber Heard Revealed In New Trailer

By David Thompson Posted:
Amber Heard as Mera, arrow pointing to Aquaman 2 scene

Amber Heard's Mera made her first appearance in the newly released Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser trailer.

First Look at Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

Amber Heard was briefly seen in the brand new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser as her character, Mera, is (barely) seen running towards a house on fire from a wide angle. 

House on fire in Aquaman 2 teaser.
Warner Bros.

Here's a closer look at Mera in action, running towards the blazing home.

Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 trailer
Warner Bros.

One key detail about his first look is that it appears that Mera is in a similar greenish suit from the first Aquaman film.

Mera in the first Aquaman film.
Warner Bros.

A new blue suit was recently revealed that the aquatic hero would be wearing in Aquaman 2

Heard recently said that "there’s a ton of pressure on these big franchise movies" with lofty expectations from the studios like Aquaman 2:

"There’s a ton of pressure on these big franchise movies, with millions and millions of dollars at stake, and compromises are part of trying to make it the most successful thing it can be."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

