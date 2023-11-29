Aquaman 2's New Trailer Hides Amber Heard's Mera In Hilarious Fashion (Watch)

The latest trailer for the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sort of included Amber Heard's Mera.

Due to the controversy surrounding the public defamation case between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp, both reports and the actress have claimed Mera's role in Aquaman 2 has been reduced.

Despite director James Wan claiming otherwise, the DCU sequel has steered clear of highlighting Amber Heard's return, a trend that continued in the film's new trailer.

Is the Aquaman 2 Trailer Hiding Amber Heard's Mera?

The latest trailer for Jason Momoa's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom included a shot that seemingly hid Amber Heard's Mera in plain sight.

Similar to a previous Aquaman 2 teaser which showed Mera running toward a burning house from a considerable distance, the new promotional piece only shows the character from behind.

Warner Bros.

While the scene is meant to show Arthur and Mera's family, and that sentiment comes through, Mera is the only character whose face is completely obscured.

Warner Bros.

The new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom can be seen below:

Will Aquaman 2's Marketing Ever Show Amber Heard?

Even though Warner Bros. has been clever in promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom without Amber Heard, that doesn't mean the film will follow suit.

While it's true that the sequel is a "buddy comedy" between Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and his brother, Patrick Wilson's Orm, and Mera isn't as pivotal as she was in the 2018 film, she's clearly present in scenes that appear to be key in establishing the movie's stakes.

Therefore, audiences should expect to see Amber Heard at some point unless Aquaman 2 itself has become as ingenious as its marketing.

As promotion continues to ramp up for the DCU sequel, it will be interesting to see how this strategy unfolds and whether audiences will fully see the actress in Aquaman 2's marketing before the film debuts.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on Friday, December 22.