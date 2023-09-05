Aquaman 2: First Look at Amber Heard's Mera Merch (Photo)

Fans just got their first look at merch featuring Amber Heard’s Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The star was the subject of heavy controversy thanks to her public defamation suit between herself and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp—which she lost.

Many people weren’t even sure if she would still be partaking in the DCEU movie at all by the time it was released. Various rumors claimed her screentime was significantly reduced, while other whispers had people believing that Warner Bros. had already recast the role.

While the details of her role in the movie remain a mystery, Amber Heard will return as Mera.

Oddly enough, proper marketing for the sequel still hasn’t begun yet. Out of all the DCEU films to ever be released, Aquaman 2 now holds the shortest window between the release of a film's first trailer and its theatrical debut.

New Aquaman Toys Show Off Amber Heard's Mera

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @TaurooAldebaran found new toys for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that showcase a new glimpse of Amber Heard's Mera design from the upcoming movie.

Mera's new suit is all the same shade of blue, with some new silver accents on her forearms.

DC

The suit she wore in the first film looked similar; however, the toy above ditched all of the color variations in the "scales" on her outfit. Then again, the loss of color could be the simplistic styling of the toy in question.

DC

The only other promotional image of Heard's Mera recently was found on a variant cover for the Birds of Prey #4 comic. However, she seems to be in the same outfit she wore in 2018's Aquaman, so it's unclear if she wears the same exact outfit for the sequel.

As for Aquaman himself, he got two figures. The first of them sees the Justice League member in his classic colors.

DC

Then there was Arthur's second, all-black outfit that he'll be sporting at some point in The Lost Kingdom.

DC

For those wanting to see more Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom merchandise, another toy was discovered in August that showcases an action sequence between the titular hero and Black Manta.

The Final DCEU Film Is Almost Here, But Will It Flop?

For those who may be unaware, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be the final DCEU film before James Gunn’s big DCU reboot commences.

The last few outings for DC Studios were not successful. In fact, The Flash became one of the biggest blockbuster flops in cinema history, which is quite the feat.

It’s very likely that Warner Bros. just wants to clean its hands of the leftover DCEU movies they have—which would be why they aren’t in a rush to spend marketing money on Aquaman 2. Amber Heard’s involvement as Mera probably doesn’t help anything, given her previous controversies.

Fans are still left wondering how much of the final product she’ll play a significant role in. Will Mera be a key part of the whole plot, or only show up for a handful of scenes?

To make matters even worse, it’s rumored that the upcoming movie is so bad even Jason Momoa wants to be done with the franchise.

While many understandably want the sequel to be good, the general vibe audiences are getting is certainly bleak. Maybe Aquaman can surprise the world with a Christmas miracle?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes out on December 20.