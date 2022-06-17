Aquaman 2 Fans React to Amber Heard Recast News With Replacement Hopes (Emilia Clarke & More)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been trending recently these days, mainly due to the issue surrounding one of its lead stars, Amber Heard. The veteran actress returned to film scenes for the sequel as Mera, despite being involved in a messy legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. During the trial, Heard's future in the DCEU was brought up, with the actress even casting doubt on returning as her character due to hesitancy on Warner Bros.' part.

Still, Jason Momoa and director James Wan fought for her involvement, resulting in her grand return as Mera. However, the actress revealed that her role diminished from what it once was, saying that it was a "very pared-down version" of the part she was meant to play.

Warner Bros. president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, confirmed that there were talks about potentially recasting Heard for the role due to "[an] issue of chemistry" between Heard and Momoa.

Now, amid reports of Heard being replaced as Mera in the sequel, fans have shared their sentiments on social media.

Aquaman 2 Fans Pitch Amber Heard Replacements

A previous report stated that Amber Heard had been cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as Mera. However, the actress' representative noted that this report was false, saying that it was "inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane."

Despite that, this didn't stop fans from sharing their reactions on social media, ultimately leading to their own pitch on potential replacements for Heard for the Jason Momoa-led sequel.

Secret Invasion and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is one of the actresses from fans' wishlist to replace Heard as Mera.

Twitter user @Andrea100678o admitted that Clarke would be an "amazing" replacement for Heard since "she and Jason Momoa have amazing chemistry:"

"Emilia Clarke would be amazing and she and Jason Momoa have amazing chemistry. AH was stiff and robotic in vocals and mannerisms, as well as coming across snooty and like she was superior to Aquaman in the 1st film. She was actually awful."

@newerabillie pointed out that fans have been clamoring for Clarke to take over for the role of Heard as Mera "for the past three years:"

"now cast emilia clarke as mera, like we've been asking for the past three years."

@louhou444 announced their vote for Clarke in a tweet:

"I vote for Emilia Clarke, she had great chemistry on and off the screen with Jason Momoa, she would be great I think!"

@chris_drop said that Clarke can "bring that role to life" while also sharing that the actress is a "perfect fit" for Mera:

"#Aquaman2 I really hope Heard is recast, she didn't even do a good job in the first movie. The role should go to an actress who can bring that role to life, Emilia Clarke could do a way better job imo, and would look amazing with red hair. I think she is perfect fit. Vote Clarke."

Another contender for the role of Mera, according to fans, is Gossip Girl and Age of Adaline star Blake Lively.

@BackupFlynn said that Lively is the best bet for Heard's replacement:

"Blake Lively should play her character in the future!"

@societyhelper90 agreed with other fans who want to see Lively as Mera:

"Yes yes. Blake lively plz FFS."

@MsJenSteele laid out all the good traits of the actress that make her the perfect fit for the role:

"I know who can replace Amber Heard going forward in Aquaman! Blake lively! She's sweet, kind, funny, dedicated, Hollywood royalty, and doesn't hurt anyone!"

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart is another top choice for fans.

@STEPHANIEKRESS4 presented a what-if scenario that mainly focuses on Reinhart possibly taking over for the role of Mera:

"Okay, but what if @warnerbros recast @lilireinhart as Mera in Aquaman 2???"

@Muhamma20855952 reminded everyone that Reinhart is "perfect" for Mera:

"Hello I’d like to remind everyone Lili Reinhart is PERFECT for Mera in Aquaman 2!"

@ChrisAtzis is asking the important questions on Twitter:

"Can't Lili Reinhart just replace Amber Heard in Aquaman? Sheesh"

Rounding out the list is newcomer Ellie Gall.

@CapriFaze believed that Ellie Gall's talent could catapult her to the role of Mera in the DCEU:

"I think Ellie Gall from Stargate Origins would slay in that role. Relatively unknown but talented and looks the part."

Who Will Replace Amber Heard as Aquaman's Mera?

Fans clearly have strong sentiments over the issues surrounding Amber Heard in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Despite the reports of recasting, another rumor stated that the actress would have an expanded role in the sequel, leading to a viral boycott on social media.

It is unknown if the tweets above are part of the boycott, but it goes without saying that a good chunk of viewers want a replacement for Heard in the upcoming sequel.

Based on the possible candidates, Emilia Clarke would be an ideal choice, considering her past working relationship with lead star Jason Momoa during Game of Thrones. However, the actress' commitment to Marvel Studios could present a problem since she is now part of the studio's Secret Invasion Disney+ series.

Clarke had already revealed her desire to spend the next decade with the MCU, meaning that it would be hard to snag the actress for the DCEU.

Blake Lively and Lili Reinhart's established Hollywood careers could give them both a chance for the role of Mera. Ellie Gall's memorable role in Stargate Origins could also be in the running for Mera, especially after the fans' clamor for the actress.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to premiere in theaters on March 17, 2023.