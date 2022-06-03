Amber Heard No Longer Appearing In Aquaman 2, According to New Rumor

Hollywood megastar Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Aquaman star Amber Heard, for defamation after describing herself in a 2018 op-ed as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp v. Heard has become a public phenomenon, with millions of people live streaming the testimonies and results and wondering what this trial will mean for both parties moving forward.

The defamation case recently concluded, with the jury awarding Depp $15 million in compensation and punitive damages and Heard getting $2 million in damages.

Heard is currently set to reprise her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, for which she filmed most of her scenes in London during Fall 2021. Despite many fans siding with Depp regarding the trial, co-star Dolph Lundgren recently supported the actress after working with her for a second time under Warner Bros.

Even though Heard was met with some cast member support, her time as Mera may quickly be coming to a close following this trial.

Amber Heard (Possibly) Removed From Aquaman 2

DC

According to reliable insider KC Walsh, Amber Heard's scenes as Mera are set to be deleted from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom following a meeting between Warner Bros. higher-ups. Walsh's rumor suggests Mera may die during childbirth at the start of the sequel, but its upcoming test screening will be telling.

Heard admitted during the trial against Johnny Depp that her role had already been cut after being a leading star in the first film.

Will Aquaman 2 Suffer Without Mera?

DC

Amber Heard's Mera had more screen time than almost anyone in 2018's Aquaman​​​​​​ as Jason Momoa's on-screen love interest. The character was clearly set up for a future in the DCEU and the underwater franchise as Arthur Curry took the throne of Atlantis.

Her absence could feel jarring for fans of the series, especially if it's due to an off-screen death that keeps her out of the movie entirely. The film reportedly finished principal photography earlier this year, but reshoots to tie up loose ends are certainly a possibility with nearly a year until the film debuts.

If this rumor is true, Warner Bros. clearly thinks that Heard's presence could possibly hurt the film's total gross, as a lot of the general public did not side with her during the trial. Removing her entirely from the sequel could also keep her away from any marketing or press for the film.

Unlike The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller (who has been arrested several times recently), Heard is not the titular character in Aquaman 2. No matter their actions, WB may be forced to push forward with Miller in The Flash because of their pivotal role, but Heard's situation could be entirely different as the franchise moves forward.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to open on March 17, 2023.