The Legend of Zelda Movie (2027) just unveiled its first bespoke promo material. Sony Pictures and Nintendo have partnered with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball for a live-action big-screen adaptation of the Legend of Zelda video game franchise. Little is known about the Hylian epic, except its two stars, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason; however, it seems as though that lack of info will only last so long.

Thanks to a new update on social media, fans got yet another tease of the upcoming Legend of Zelda Movie. The 2027 film is slowly starting its road to release, kicking off a promotional tour that is set to run for the next 18 months or more, including various casting information, posters, trailers, and more.

Eagle-eyed X-users have spotted a new social account registered by Sony Pictures for Wes Ball's The Legend of Zelda Movie, debuting the film's first piece of promo material.

The Zelda Movie X account is relatively empty at this point, with only a handful of posts resharing various headlines about the film (including casting information and release updates).

However, it also includes the movie's first unique promotional material in its profile picture.

Sony Pictures

To this point, anything Zelda Movie-related had been accompanied by the generic The Legend of Zelda franchise logo. This has changed, though, with the X accounts icon being a brand-new, never-before-seen Zelda title treatment, seemingly teasing where the movie will go with its promotional look.

Sony Pictures

The most significant change between the two logos is in their font. The new Zelda Movie treatment uses a much less stylized typeface, iterating on the classic Zelda logo, toning down the use of serifs, and the larger "Zelda," the game's title treatment is typically known for.

Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda Movie will mark the second Nintendo property to get the big-screen treatment as part of the Japanese gaming giant's recent push into Hollywood (following the $1 billion-making Super Mario Bros. Movie). The new film comes from Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Wes Ball, with Nintendo partnering with Sony Pictures to make the live-action Zelda adaptation happen.

The Legend of Zelda will star Haunting of Bly Manor actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the movie's fearless hero Link, and Renegade Nell's Bo Bragason as the franchise's namesake, Princess Zelda. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the movie can be expected to follow the games' story of a young hero, Link, in the fantasy world of Hyrule, forced to take up a sword and stop the villainous force known as Ganon. The Zelda Movie is due out on May 7, 2027.

When Will We Hear More About the Zelda Movie?

Nintendo

With The Legend of Zelda Movie getting an official social account, fans are frothing at the mouth for more information from the upcoming video game adaptation (read more about other video game movies to get excited about here).

Luckily, it seems as though there is finally movement on the Zelda Movie front. Just this year, fans have gotten a new release date, some casting information, and now this.

Rumors have been circulating that the film could get in front of cameras as soon as this November, meaning fans will likely hear more about the project soon.

For Nintendo's last major film adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Japanese video game manufacturer devoted a section of one of its signature Nintendo Direct live streaming announcement events to the movie. It would not be surprising if the Zelda maker did the same for this upcoming Legend of Zelda film.

As for when that could happen? That is an entirely different question. Nintendo Directs happen sporadically throughout the year, with no real pattern of where they will take place on the calendar.

The company has regularly held a Direct in September or October, and with the last proper Nintendo Direct, over five months ago, to debut the Nintendo Switch 2, a September event seems inevitable.

If Zelda Movie production is, in fact, starting this November, then that September date could be a prime location to debut some news for fans eager to see Link and the world of Hyrule rendered on the big screen.