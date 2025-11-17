Nintendo Fans Already Found An Important Easter Egg in Bo Bragason’s Zelda Reveal Photo

Nintendo fans spotted an epic Easter egg in Bo Bragason's Zelda reveal photo. Bragason was first unveiled as The Legend of Zelda movie's titular princess back in July, joining Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as franchise hero Link. However, with cameras now rolling on the new film from Nintendo and Sony Pictures, fans have been treated to the first official look at the 21-year-old in full costume as Princess Zelda.

The sneak peek at Bragason's Zelda, which debuted on Nintendo's official social channels, features the iconic video game princess wearing a powder-blue tunic, standing in what appears to be the sprawling Hyrule Field. However, longtime Zelda fans have spotted one key detail hidden within this first look.

Sony Pictures

Looking closely at Zelda's tunic, one can see that it is covered with the triangular Triforce symbol as seen in the games. The iconic crest, which has become the de facto logo of the Legend of Zelda franchise over the years, appears to be interwoven into the fabric of Princess Zelda's clothing.

This marks the first official appearance of the Triforce in relation to the new movie, and could indicate where the film may be headed in its handling of the ultra-powerful Hylian emblem.

In the Zelda canon, the princess's knowledge of the Triforce varies from title to title. In cases like The Wind Waker, she is entirely ignorant of the icon, while in most other titles, she has at least some knowledge of it.

The three triangles of the Triforce are meant to represent the Golden Goddesses who created the Zelda world: Din, Nayru, and Farore. The Goddesses each embody different virtues: wisdom, courage, and power. In the real world, these virtues are associated with each of the prophesied trio: Zelda, Link, and Ganon, the villain.

Nintendo

Throughout time, these three characters are trapped in a generations-spanning loop of conflict, with a dark force rising, a princess calling for a hero, and a hero answering the call.

Many of the games focus on Link and Zelda trying to capture all three pieces of the Triforce to keep its divine power out of the hands of Ganon.

The Legend of Zelda movie comes to theaters on May 7, 2027. Bo Bragason stars as Princess Zelda, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth joining her as the series' primary hero, Link. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Wes Ball will direct the movie. Production is ongoing in New Zealand.

What Could Zelda's Triforce Tunic Mean For The Legend of Zelda Movie

Nintendo

Seeing the Triforce literally woven into Bo Bragason's Zelda costume is likely to set the wheels of speculation in motion regarding the film. Not much is known about The Legend of Zelda movie at this point, including which games it will draw from for its epic fantasy narrative.

Judging from the first look fans got at the film, it seems to be taking most of its inspiration from titles like Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. That is simply because of what each of the two main characters is wearing, with Link in his classic green tunic and Zelda in her Breath of the Wild look.

Notably, these are both games in which Zelda knows quite a bit about the Triforce. In all the games, the iconic symbol is part of the Hyrule Royal Family crest, but that does not necessarily mean she knows what the ultra-powerful logo represents or her place within it.

Seeing that it appears Zelda is paired with Link on this Legend of Zelda adventure, it would make sense for her to have a relatively complete knowledge of the Triforce and its three-pronged prophecy.

This would give the filmmakers a good reason to have her accompany the franchise hero as more of a companion than someone to save, as she can guide the young hero through discovering the secrets of the Triforce and his place in the Hylian legend.

While some fans had assumed The Legend of Zelda movie would directly adapt the story of one particular game from Nintendo's classic gaming franchise, this seems to indicate that it will pull from multiple stories, telling an Ocarina of Time-esque narrative with elements from other adventures, such as Breath of the Wild.