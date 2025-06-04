Universal's Epic Universe Director Responds to Those Zelda Expansion Rumors

On May 22, Universal Orlando opened its first new theme park in over 25 years, Universal Epic Universe. Among this groundbreaking park's five distinctly themed lands is an expanded version of Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World, themed after the Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong, but with eyebrow-raising references to The Legend of Zelda just around the corner. Amidst rumors of expansion plans, Epic Universe's creative director responded to those less-than-subtle, in-park references to this beloved Nintendo franchise and its future theme park prospects.

The Direct

Inside Epic Universe and next to Super Nintendo World's Epic Universe portal stands the Nintendo Super Star Store, a gaming fan's ultimate shopping destination with souvenirs and collectibles inspired by franchises represented within the land. However, the lone exception to the Donkey Kong, Mario, and Luigi t-shirts, key chains, and store decor is merch based on Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda.

But that's only the start. In addition to merch, the elaborate stained glass window panes that tower above the entrance to the Nintendo Super Star Store actually feature the likenesses of Princess Zelda and Link.

The Direct

Further into the store, if guests watch where they step, they're likely to see familiar symbols, including the Hylian Crest, Triforce, and even Sage Medallions in the design of the floor. And, if guests look up, tapestries bearing 8-bit character designs from the original Legend of Zelda adorn the walls.

The Direct

Naturally, including Zelda in the store's decor, coupled with a selection of merchandise, raised questions among gaming and theme park fans alike. And, when talking exclusively to The Direct at the park's media event, Epic Universe's Executive Creative Director Steve Tatham responded to questions about Zelda's park presence and fan speculation of a Zelda ride or expansion, saying, "no comment:"

"I have no comment about that. I mean, that's a beloved character, and the world, and this is called Super Nintendo World, so it includes all things Nintendo. So that's a character we have included."

According to Tatham, "if people want to speculate, that's up to them," but the director noted Epic Universe already has "plenty to do" and "to focus on" for the time being:

"I wouldn't read too much into that. So if people want to speculate, that's up to them. But I hope they focus on what we have been focused on, which is the experiences that are here, and there's plenty to do. We now have a week's worth of fun and entertainment with four theme parks and 11 resort hotels, so I think that there's plenty to focus on without worrying about what comes next."

The creative director also discussed the "super important" and "collaborative" relationship between Universal Orlando and Nintendo, sharing how the two combined their respective "expertise" to bring Super Nintendo World to life:

"We partnered with the original intellectual property holders so with Warner Bros. for Harry Potter, with Dreamworks for Berk, and our own studio for Univeral Monsters, and of course our partners at Nintendo so those partnerships are super important, very collaborative, and we learn from each other. They are the experts in those stories. We are the experts in theme parks and how theme park stories are experienced by guests. So marrying those two expertise together has really created what you see around you, which is a 21st Century, next-gen, fully-immersive, entertaining theme park."

Universal Epic Universe's five lands consist of Dark Universe, which is inspired by the classic Universal monsters, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, based on the animated How to Train Your Dragon franchise, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Battle at the Ministry, which is a blend of the Harry Potter films with The Fantastic Beasts franchise, Celestial Park which is the park's central land, and Super Nintendo World. But while this land isn't Universal's first Super Nintendo World, it differs from its West Coast Universal Studios counterpart in that it offers the new Yoshi's Adventure ride and Donkey Kong Country with a Mine Cart Madness roller coaster.

Why Epic Universe's Zelda Rumors Aren't Going Away

As Epic Universe's executive creative director, Steve Tatham's response was the right one since Universal creatives just put in years of work creating the park, which only just swung open its doors. For the moment, the spotlight rightfully belongs on Super Nintendo World as it is.

However, while The Legend of Zelda is a Nintendo property, as the director noted, it's one of the only franchises featured in the park alongside Mario and Luigi (do you know about these Super Mario Bros. Movie Easter eggs?) and Donkey Kong that doesn't have its own themed space or attraction. Also, other beloved Nintendo franchises like Pokémon or Animal Crossing were not included in the store's design, nor do they have merchandise for sale.

Therefore, these nods to Link and Princess Zelda seem like a little preview of what Universal Creatives want to do or may have in store, especially amidst the buzz of coming additions to Epic Universe and the upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie (find out what the Legend of Zelda director promised here).

If Epic Universe moves forward with a Zelda expansion, an announcement is likely months away at minimum. Not only is the park in its infancy, but Universal's other projects, coupled with the economy and tourism demand, are all factors in future decision-making.

However, as gaming fans experience Epic Universe, the question of why Link is in the park but without a land or experience is sure to be a question that will be asked over and over again.