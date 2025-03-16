Universal Epic Universe Orlando Reveals Its 8 Biggest Rides

This summer, Universal Epic Universe is inviting fans to vacation inside on-screen worlds.

On May 22, the Universal Orlando Resort is opening perhaps the most immersive theme park in history, Universal Epic Universe; and a new marketing blitz just offered fans a preview of the park's biggest (and most thrilling) new rides.

New Looks at Universal Epic Universe's Rides

Guests experiencing Universal Epic Universe this summer will encounter five distinctly themed immersive lands that are only accessible via literal portals.

These lands consist of the astronomically-inspired Celestial Park, Dark Universe based on Universal's monsters, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, Super Nintendo World, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.

The following is a breakdown of the rides Epic Universe spotlighted in the Universal's various teasers and what guests can expect on May 22:

Super Nintendo World

Mario Kart Bowser's Challenge

Based on the hit Mario Kart franchise (check out the latest rumor here!), Mario Kart Bowser's Challenge lets guests get behind the wheel in this augmented reality dark ride.

The new portal teaser offered a sneak peek of what guests will see onboard, as well as the special Mario Kart AR glasses and visor that makes video game vision possible.

Mine Cart Madness

One of Epic Universe's most anticipated attractions, Mine Cart Madness is based on the Donkey Kong games; and as the land's marketing revealed, guests aboard will experience what it's like to jump gaps in the coaster track!

Yoshi's Adventure

The Super Nintendo World trailer also included a few shots of Yoshi's Adventure, a family-friendly omnimover that travels along the upper levels of the land, offering views of the action below.

Check out the Super Nintendo World portal teaser here.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic

Harry Potter and the Battle of the Ministry

Universal Orlando's third Harry Potter land is inspired by the Fantastic Beasts prequels, and its latest teaser opened with a Niffler in our universe before showing what guests will see aboard Harry Potter and the Battle of Ministry (wait, who's been cast in the Harry Potter reboot?).

This Epic Universe motion-based dark ride allows guests to ride on a magical lift or elevator that can move in all directions. The teaser also showed a first look at an Erumpent which chases guests' ride vehicles!

Check out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic portal teaser here.

Dark Universe

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Universal's trailer for Dark Universe whisked viewers through the gloomy Darkmoor Village and right up to Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's electrifying manor, the entrance to the Monsters Unchained attraction. This thrilling motion simulator ride brings to face to face with some familiar monster experiments located beneath the family estate.

The trailer offered an idea of which Universal monsters riders will encounter (and likely need to outrun!)

Check out the Dark Universe portal teaser here.

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Hiccup's Wing Gliders

How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, which is based on the animated films and not the new live-action film and its cast, offers more attractions than any of Epic Universe's lands to date.

Therefore, its trailer spot could only spotlight a few, specifically Hiccup's Wing Gliders, a launch family coaster that flies through the land and simulates dragon training.

Fyre Drill

The teaser also offered a quick peek at Fyre Drill, an interactive boat battle ride where guests fire water cannons at flaming targets, likely drenching themselves and other Vikings to boot.

Dragon Racer's Rally

While this particular ride didn't get a lot of attention, it's briefly seen in the background, showing how guests will take to the skies with dragons aboard this Sky Fly flat ride. Find out why the live-action film is "a lot more scary" than the animated film.

Check out the How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk portal teaser here.

Other Universal Epic Universe Rides

While Universal Orlando's series of trailers offered truly epic teases of what awaits on May 22, they only scratched the surface.

For instance, Celestial Park, which is one of the park's five lands, is home to two rides of its own, including a celestial-themed carousel whose creatures turn 360 degrees while lifting riders 6 feet up into the air. The land is also home to Stardust Racers, a dueling launch coaster whose illuminated ride vehicles appear like comets streaming through the sky.

Another coaster in Epic Universe's line-up is Dark Universe's Curse of the Werewolf, which spins guests through a creepy forest with werewolves in pursuit.

Finally, while not exactly rides, Epic Universe will offer a slew of shows, like How to Train Your Dragon's The Untrainable Dragon, Dark Universe's Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience, and Celestial Park's Astronomica, along with various character meet and greets and next-level interactive experiences.

Check out Universal Epic Universe's 5 immersive world teasers here.

Universal Epic Universe opens on May 22, 2025.