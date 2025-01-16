Will Mario Kart 9 Release As a Switch 2 Launch Title? Rumors Explained

With the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 seemingly imminent, fans are wondering whether the new console will also bring the release of Mario Kart 9.

Mario Kart 8 is one of the best-selling video games of all time and has topped the Nintendo charts for years.

Initially, the game was released in 2014 for the Wii U, before it became the mega-hit it would when it was re-released on the Nintendo Switch in 2017. This means a sequel has been over 10 years in the making.

Rumors Suggest New Mario Kart Game Will Launch With Switch 2

Rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 and its supposed launch lineup of games are rife at the moment. One recent rumor from leaker Average Lucia Fanatic is gaining attention thanks to its suggestion that Mario Kart 9 will be a Switch 2 launch title.

In a Discord post, the leaker claimed a number of things including that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on March 3rd and that its launch lineup will include Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mario Kart 9.

This means the release date for the next Mario Kart would supposedly be March 3, 2025.

As always, these leaks have to be taken with a grain of salt. However, Average Lucia Fanatic has gained traction recently after correctly predicting details about the PS5 Pro and the Nintendo Alarmo.

That being said, their claim about the Nintendo Switch's release date has been disputed by another leaker, Nate the Hate, who suggests the new console is more likely to be released in April or May, rather than March.

As always, none of this information is true until confirmed outright by Nintendo (read what the company has said about the Switch 2 leaks here).

The Nintendo Switch's History With Mario Kart

While the rumors around Mario Kart 9's release date may be dubious, there is evidence to suggest the multiplayer racing game will be a Switch 2 launch title given Mario's history with the Switch.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was teased along with the Nintendo Switch announcement back in 2016. The game did not end up launching alongside the console but instead was released about a month later in April 2017 and, as mentioned, went on to become the best-selling Switch game.

The same situation could very well happen here with Nintendo teasing the release of Mario Kart 9 alongside the Switch 2, but then releasing the game after the console has been shipped. Even then that makes a 2025 release year for the next Mario Kart game pretty likely.

Alternatively, given how massively successful Mario Kart 8 has been for the Switch, it makes sense that Nintendo would want to launch the next installment in the Mario Kart franchise simultaneously with its new console as excitement for both would likely skyrocket sales.

Rumors suggest a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could come as early as this week so fans may not have to wait long to find out when Mario Kart 9 is coming.

The next Mario Kart game does not currently have a release date.