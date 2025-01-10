Nintendo Releases Official Statement On Switch 2 Leaks

Following rampant leaks surrounding its unannounced Switch 2 console, Nintendo finally broke its silence and issued an official response.

After months of speculation, fans have gotten their hopes up that a Switch 2 reveal is imminent. This especially became the case as leaks of Nintendo's new gaming machine began to make their way online.

Part of these leaks were what seemed to be full-sized dummy units of the Switch 2 being brandished by various accessory companies who are preparing their various offerings for the console's eventual launch.

Nintendo Responds to the Switch 2 Leaks

Nintendo issued an official response after weeks of Switch 2 leaks.

The Japanese gaming giant commented on the emergence of alleged photos and videos of the unannounced Switch successor, including dummy units of the machine appearing at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Speaking by way of the Japanese newspaper The Sankei Shimbun (via Genki on X), Nintendo shared a simple, "They are not official" (as translated from Japanese):

"Regarding the images and videos, they are not official."

While this is the sort of response one would expect in a situation like this, it is significant as it marks the first real public acknowledgment of the leaks from the Switch manufacturer.

Nintendo has yet to confirm much of anything about the Switch 2, only officially announcing a few small details about the console to this point (read more about what is confirmed about the Nintendo Switch 2 here).

The Japanese tech company seems to be playing it cool in regards to the leaks (at least publicly), downplaying their legitimacy and nothing more.

However, some speculated that because of just how widespread the leaks have become, Nintendo may be reevaluating the Switch 2's announcement plans, potentially moving it up to avoid the release of further unauthorized info about the console (whether legitimate or not).

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be announced sometime before the end of the Nintendo fiscal year (March 31). But some think it could come as soon as before the end of January.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2025, maybe even in a few months according to recent reports.