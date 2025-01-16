Switch 2: Nintendo Misses Announcement Window, Fans Worried Console Will Not Be Revealed Soon

Fans are worried as the Nintendo Switch 2 missed its assumed announcement window ahead it a full console reveal tomorrow (January 16).

The word on the street has been that the new Nintendo console would be unveiled sometime this week, with insiders claiming January 16 would be the date.

This comes following weeks of rampant leaks surrounding the console, including what seems to be a full breakdown of the motherboard online and even an alleged dummy unit making it onto the CES show floor in Las Vegas.

Lack of Nintendo Switch 2 News Has Fans Worried

Nintendo

As Nintendo Switch 2 seemingly misses a major announcement milestone, fans are worried the official reveal may not be as imminent as previously thought.

Late Wednesday night (in North America), Nintendo fans sat eagerly by their computers, as it seemed that the Japanese gaming giant was finally set to break its silence on the new console (read about what Nintendo has actually confirmed about the Switch 2 here).

With word being that the new console would be officially unveiled on Thursday, January 16, many had expected some sort of tease from Nintendo on Wednesday, telling fans to stand by as news of the new machine was imminent.

As pointed out by fans like @ActualAero on X (formerly Twitter), the original Switch announcement (known as the NX at the time) was preceded by a cryptic tease from Nintendo roughly 24 hours before the console was officially debuted:

However, 8:30 p.m. ET came and went and no announcement of a reveal event or official trailer debut was debuted. Instead, the Nintendo of Japan account continued with business as usual promoting Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (which is being released for the original Switch on January 16).

Some have speculated that this January 16 reveal date may have been a false hope from the start, as Nintendo still had the upcoming Donkey Kong remaster to promote, and may have been holding off on Switch 2 news until that game is officially out in the wild,

This has not stopped fans from keeping the excitement high, though. Even with this January 15, 8:30 p.m. ET deadline coming and going, certain members of the Nintendo faithful have maintained that January 16 will be the day and that the reveal will come by way of a shadow drop.

Even insider Nate the Hate—who was the first to report the January 16 reveal date—seems to be teasing that it is still the plan. When prodded by fans online about the lack of news, the known leaker posted a stock image of a man relaxing, potentially teasing that he is not worried about his report being proved false.

This could be Nate the Hate toying with fans, or it may also mean he knows more than he is leading on, and the Switch 2 announcement is still coming. He would follow this up by teasing fans further, writing, "[A shadow-drop is] a possibility. I don't think one could dismiss that as an outcome."

All fans can do, at this point, is sit back and wait. Usually, in these cases where there is smoke, there is fire, and there have been plenty of reputable names claiming a Switch 2 reveal will happen by the end of the week.

However, whether that is tomorrow, Friday, or potentially some other date remains to be seen.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released sometime this year.