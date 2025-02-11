Nintendo Switch 2 Price Leak Reveals Cheaper Than Expected Cost

An alleged Nintendo Switch 2 price leak revealed the console may be cheaper than expected.

The newly-announced hybrid console from Nintendo is set to debut later this year, bringing with it a whole new swath of games for fans to enjoy (like the new Mario Kart that was teased during the Switch 2 reveal).

While the Japanese gaming giant recently revealed the Switch 2 to the world, plenty of questions remain like how powerful will the console be, what new features will it come packing, and how much will it cost.

The Switch 2 Could Be a Bargain

Nintendo

A new leak has seemingly revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 price will be cheaper than many had thought.

The price leak appeared online via an alleged retail listing for the new console, saying the Switch 2 would come in at $499 CAD ($350 USD) when it is released later this year.

The post comes by way of ProteusRidley on Famiboards, featuring what seem to be price tags for the Switch 2 going up at a Canadian Costco. It is worth noting that these price listings featured a typo saying "NINTENDO SWITCH PALCE HOLDER," so they should be taken with a grain of salt.

This $350 leak is significantly less than some had expected the console to cost, potentially hinting at a cheaper machine than early predictions.

During a recent investors Q&A, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed the company is careful considering the console's price point.

When prodded on the price, he said, "In addition to the current inflation, we are aware that the exchange rate environment has changed," and that is something the company is keeping top of mind with the Switch 2's price:

"In addition to the current inflation, we are aware that the exchange rate environment has changed significantly since the launch of Nintendo Switch in 2017. We also need to consider the affordable prices that consumers expect from Nintendo products. When considering the price of our products, we believe that it is necessary to consider these factors from multiple angles. At this time, we cannot disclose the specific price of Nintendo Switch 2, but we are considering it while taking various points into consideration."

Reporting from earlier this year said Nintendo was eyeing a lofty $449 USD price for the Switch 2, but that information may no longer be correct.

How Much Will the Nintendo Switch 2 Cost?

Until Nintendo officially announces the Nintendo Switch 2 price, all of these leaks can only be taken as purely speculative. However, this cheaper-than-expected $350 USD may have some weight to it.

The original Nintendo Switch launched at $300 USD back in 2017. It was then followed up by the Switch OLED in 2021 priced at $350 USD.

If the Switch 2 were to hit that same $350 mark, bumping down the price of the Switch OLED and the original Switch, it would make some sense.

This is especially the case if the console were to also release with a $400 SKU as well that comes with one of the potential launch games bundled in (read more about the Switch 2's potential launch slate here).

Many have speculated that $400 is where the console would end up coming in, but Nintendo may opt to sell the Switch 2 at even more of a loss than usual to get more people to make the generational leap, making it up on software for the new gaming machine.

Thankfully, fans will not have to wait too much longer to find out more about the next-gen console, as Nintendo has already revealed a Nintendo Direct centered on the Switch 2 is coming on April 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is due out sometime this year.