Nintendo Switch 2 Full Console Images Allegedly Leak From Online Listing

A new online listing has allegedly leaked the first full console look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

The Switch 2 faucet is a leaky one to start the new year. Since the turn of the calendar, fans have been awash with alleged details about Nintendo's new console despite the Japanese console manufacturer having not yet officially debuted its new machine.

These leaks have become so widespread that rumors have started to swirl Nintendo may be changing its announcement plans for the Switch 2 to combat the early release of unauthorized information.

Is This The First Real Look At The Nintendo Switch 2?

Amazon Japan may have accidentally revealed full console images for the Nintendo Switch 2.

This comes by way of an online listing for a protective case from LAZIRO for what seems to be the unannounced console. The case came with several images allegedly showing off a Switch 2 console in full.

Taking a close look at the piece of hardware present in the pictures, fans can see a Switch-looking device with a few specific changes from Nintendo's 2017 console, leading many to believe it is the Switch 2.

The console seems to be slightly bigger than the original Switch and includes several unknown buttons not present on the Switch along the top of the device.

Other significant differences include slightly altered triggers, a hinged kickstand that runs the length of the console, and wider joycons than that of Nintendo's first hybrid gaming machine.

It is worth noting that these remain alleged leaks of the new console, with no images having been made official by Nintendo at this point. The Nintendo Switch 2 has not yet been officially unveiled, but an announcement event is expected sometime before the end of March.

Nintendo has spoken sparingly of the Switch 2, only confirming 3 details about their upcoming console so far.

What To Take Away from the Alleged Switch 2 Leaks?

While Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about the Nintendo Switch 2, it is alleged leaks such as these that have been all fans have been able to latch onto.

However, it remains unknown if these alleged images have any authenticity to them. If this is really what the Switch 2 is going to look like, then fans can likely expect Nintendo not to change things too much from the design of the original Switch.

One thing that is interesting to look at with this alleged render is the extra buttons on the device. Taking a look at the right Joy-Con fans can see an extra button below what is assumed to be the Home Button that was present on the Switch 2's predecessor.

Some have speculated that this extra button could potentially be used to cast game wirelessly to the Nintendo Switch dock, allowing for big-screen play without the act of actually docking the console itself.

One piece of evidence pointing to this alleged leak being a fake has to do with the familiar buttons fans already know about. Since the Nintendo DS, Nintendo consoles with A, B, X, and Y buttons have had the same layout with B on the bottom, X on the top, Y on the left, and A on the right.

This leak, however, shakes that up, putting swapping the Y and X buttons on the right Joy-Con. That could be a simple rendering mistake (as these images seem to be 3D renders rather than a piece of hardware itself), but if someone wants to downplay the authenticity of these images, that would be a way to do it.

As these leaks continue, including mention of just how powerful the new machine will be, fan anticipation for the new console has continued to climb ever-skyward. However, Nintendo has the power to shut off the taps. All it needs to do is announce the Switch 2 to the public.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released some time in 2025.