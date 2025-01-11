Viral Switch 2 Rumor Reveals Release Date, Launch Lineup, Price & More

A new rumor may have revealed some more information about the incoming Nintendo Switch 2 including its release date, launch lineup, and a potential price.

For weeks, Switch 2 leaks have been widespread. From journalists comparing its potential technical prowess to a supposed dummy unit appearing on the CES show floor, there has been no lack of alleged sneak peeks at Nintendo's next gaming machine.

It seems as though the only ones not talking about the anticipated Switch successor are Nintendo itself, which has offered little in terms of updates about the Switch 2.

Another Massive Switch 2 Launch Leak

Nintendo

A new alleged Nintendo Switch 2 leak seemingly revealed when the console will be released along with potential games coming at launch and its price.

As spotted by users on Reddit known leaker 'Average Lucia Fanatic' shared what they had heard about the upcoming Switch 2 release plans, posting on Discord that "launch day is March 3rd."

They also shared they had heard the console will be revealed on Friday, January 17 and will retail for $400 Canadian (around $300 USD).

Additionally, the leaker mentioned potential games coming to the console as a part of its launch lineup. Recent speculation has pointed to the likes of Metroid Prime 4 being one of the Switch 2's big launch titles, but Average Lucia Fanatic seems to think otherwise.

They posited that the launch titles will be the unannounced Mario Kart 9, Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as a new 3D Mario platformer:

"17th January 2025. Launch day is March 3rd. Launch titles are 'Mario Kart 9,' 'Red Dead Redemption 2' and an announcement trailer for a 3D

Mario. Retail price in Canada is $400."

Worth noting is that Nintendo has remained adamant that these leaks remain unofficial (read more about Nintendo's response to the Switch 2 leaks here), and, as such, they should be taken with a grain of salt.

How Real Is this Latest Switch 2 Rumor?

With so many Switch 2 leaks making their way online, there is really no way of telling what is real and what is not.

This latest release leak does have some points in its favor, but it also leaves reason for fans to be skeptical as well.

Average Lucia Fanatic does not have the longest track record in terms of hardware leaks, but what has raised some eyebrows is how they accurately predicted information about the PS5 Pro in late 2024, including its eventual exact release date.

This has led some to believe that they may be well connected and this Switch 2 info is real. And if very well could be.

Nothing they shared in their latest leak is too out of the question. An announcement in mid-January is about in line where signs have seemingly been pointing. A release date in early March would be similar to the original Switch. And Red Dead 2 and Mario Kart 9 coming at launch is totally in the realm of possibility.

However, where their info comes into question most is with this alleged $400 CAD launch price. Converted to U.S. dollars that is just over $277. Even if that was bumped up to $299 USD, that feels a bit low for where the console would be sold.

Some have speculated the $400 CAD price point could be the cost that stores are purchasing the units from Nintendo. Or that the console will actually be $400 USD and there were just some wires crossed in the doling out of this information.

Either way, it does put this rumor into question a bit, leaving fans wondering yet again, what of these leaks is real and what is not.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2025.