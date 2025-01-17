Switch 2 Price Leak Reveals Higher Than Expected Cost For Nintendo’s New Console

A new leak suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 cost more than some may have initially thought.

After weeks of rampant leaks, which included alleged specs for Nintendo's new machine, the Japanese gaming giant finally pulled the curtain off the Switch 2, revealing a larger, more powerful piece of hardware for fans to ogle over.

However, not included in the announcement was key information like when the console will be released and how much it will cost.

A Pricey Nintendo Switch 2 Leak

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 could be a bit more expensive than previous price leaks led on.

According to insider @Shpeshal_Nick of Xbox Era, he has heard that Nintendo's new console will be released with two SKUs priced at "$449/$499 USD:"

"So if the person who told me June release is all but confirmed to be correct, then that could mean the pricing they gave me of $449/$499 USD might also be correct. Think the $50 extra is a Mario Kart Bundle."

He assumed $449 would be the price for the base console, while a $499 Mario Kart bundle would be made available at launch as well (which would make sense given recent rumors the new Mario Kart will debut alongside the console).

This comes despite widespread speculation brandishing a potential $400 price point for the Switch 2. Speaking with IGN, several experts on the subject claimed that the new hardware would hit that $400 mark.

This included Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games Inc., who called a potential $400 price the mark Nintendo needs to hit "to succeed," adding that based on what was shown in its initial reveal, he "cannot see a lot...that would justify them charging $450."

A recent rumor even suggested the console could be cheaper, with one leaker mentioning a $400 CAD price (which converts to $279 USD).

How Much Should the Switch 2 Cost?

With no official pricing information having been made public for the Switch 2, all fans can do is listen to experts and insiders and decide for themselves how much they think Nintendo's new gaming machine will cost.

For reference, the original Nintendo Switch launched at $300 USD. That price would then be upped slightly with the addition of the Switch OLED, as the slight mid-generation refresh cost $350 when it initially hit store shelves.

Looking at this, along with the potential power the Switch 2 packs, a $400 price point feels about right, but $450 is not out of the question. Nintendo has famously never sold its new hardware at a loss, meaning that if it needs to bump up a particular price point to make a profit on its consoles, it will.

The cost of electronics has continued to rise as these consoles get more and more powerful (the PS5 Pro was $700), so if the Switch 2 were to creep toward a $450 price it would not be the biggest surprise.

Sadly, Nintendo has only confirmed a select few details about the console, so fans will likely have to wait until the already announced April 2 Nintendo Direct for more specifics on pricing.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released sometime in 2025.